LPGA postpones three more 2020 events, moves ANA Inspiration to September

The LPGA Tour announced March 20 that it is cancelling three more events on the schedule.

The three events are: the Lotte Championship in Ko Olina, Oahu, Hawaii (April 15-18); the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open in Los Angeles, Calif. (April 23-26); and the LPGA Mediheal Championship in Daly City, Calif. (April 30-May 3).

The LPGA Tour also announced that its first major of the season, the ANA Inspiration, has been rescheduled for Sept. 10-13 at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The Cambia Portland Classic in Portland, Ore., which had previously been scheduled for that slot on the schedule, will now take place Sept. 17-20.

The LPGA also announced it is continuing to work with sponsors of its now five postponed, not-yet-rescheduled events to come up with replacement dates. Commissioner Mike Whan has floated the idea of combining some postponed tournaments to create a single event with a bigger purse.

In a letter to his players, Whan admitted he knows more postponements and cancellations can happen, and he, like everyone else, has no clear road map for where things will go next.

"The truth is, every time I think we’ve made a plan to address changes, it never seems to be 'long enough,'" he wrote. "I wish I could tell you when the LPGA Tour will resume our schedule, but the truth is, no one has those answers. Virtually all our events are concerned given the conditions they currently face in their respective markets. At this point, the only option is to reschedule what we can and hope the situation starts to improve. Trust me, patience is NOT my best quality, so this situation is hard on me, too."