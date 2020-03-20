59 Watch! Jared du Toit shoots 59 in Outlaw Tour final round, doesn’t win tournament

Jared du Toit shot 59 in the final round of an Outlaw Tour event in Arizona on March 19, and he didn't win.

The Canadian du Toit broached 60 with a final round of 11-under 59 at Gilbert Country Club in Gilbert, Ariz., in the third round of the 54-hole Western Skies Classic on the Outlaw Tour, a developmental circuit based in Arizona.

The 59 -- the first in Outlaw Tour history -- put du Toit into a tie with two other players -- fellow Canadian Wil Bateman and Carson Roberts -- on 19-under 191 total.

When everything was said and done, it was Bateman who emerged in a playoff to win the title and the $4,500 first-place prize. For their part, the playoff losers each earned $2,350.

du Toit, who plays on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, played alongside Brandon Harkins, who played on the PGA Tour in 2019 before losing his status. Harkins shot 60. Patrick Flavin also shot 60. Both Harkins and Flavin finished a shot out of the playoff along with Aaron Crawford.

Afterwards, @Jareddutoit cited focus on battle with playing partner @brandondharkins (60) before realizing that 59 was in play. On 18: “I got away with my tee shot. It finished close to the cart path. Had 105 yards in and hit a wedge to 6-7 feet.” (Photo cred: My son, Cooper.) https://t.co/9iScr11cJd — Rob Bolton (@RobBoltonGolf) March 20, 2020

In the history of major professional golf tours, players who shoot 59 or better in any round in a tournament have a less than 50-50 chance of winning the event. Those odds improve a little bit when the player shoots 59 in the final round, but it's still about a coin flip.