2020 Atlantis Winter Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/20/2020 at 11:30 am
The 2020 Atlantis Winter Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Brian Carlson, who won his first-ever professional golf title in a playoff at Atlantis Country Club in Atlantis, Fla.

In the one-day event on the Minor League Golf Tour, Carlson finished regulation tied with Frank Dully, Sunny Kim and Chris Wiatr with 3-under 69.

Carlson was 6 under through six holes, and he got to 7 under par through 14 holes. Bogeys on Nos. 15 and 16 and a double bogey on the par-3 17th hole forced him to par the last to get into a playoff.

In the playoff, Carlson made an 8-foot birdie putt to lock up the win when the others made par.

Carlson won the $1,000 winner's share of the $5,620 purse.

Atlantis Winter Classic recap notes

The Minor League Golf Tour is a developmental tour that puts on one-day events through its Pro Tour. It puts on various events throughout the year, with all of them in Florida.

Purse on the Minor League Golf Tour, as they are on developmental tours, are based on player entry fees.

The tour pays out skins for lowest scores on a hole that aren't tied, and amateurs are paid gift certificates.

2020 Atlantis Winter Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TOT MONEY
1 Brian Carlson 69 $1,000.00
T2 Frank Dully 69 $560.00
T2 Sunny Kim 69 $560.00
T2 Chris Wiatr 69 $560.00
T5 Clancy Waugh 70 $400.00
T5 Blake Maum 70 $400.00
T7 Olin Browne Jr. 71 $300.00
T7 Eric Cole 71 $300.00
T7 Myles Creighton 71 $300.00
T10 Blake Morris 72 $201.67
T10 Jason Thresher 72 $201.67
T10 Matt Cowgill 72 $201.67
T13 Chase Johnson 73 $128.34
T13 Roland Massimino 73 $128.34
T13 Daniel Obremski 73 $128.34
T16 John Elliott 74 $41.67
T16 Mike Kartrude 74 $41.67
T16 Eric Dietrich 74 $41.67
T16 Joey Lane 74 $41.67
T16 Dane Cianelli 74 $41.67
T16 Alex Heard (a) 74 $41.67 (gift card)
