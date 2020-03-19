European Tour cancels GolfSixes Cascais and postpones Made in Denmark

The European Tour announced further cancellations and postponements on March 19, adding GolfSixes Cascais and the Made in Denmark to the list.

GolfSixes Cascais was scheduled to take place at Oitavos Dunes in Cascais, Portugal, on May 9-10. The Made in Denmark was set to be played May 21-24 at Himmerland Golf and Spa Resort in Denmark.

The GolfSixes event, which features unique six-hole matches in an experimental format, will not be rescheduled. The European Tour will seek to reschedule the Made in Denmark, a 72-hole tournament that's proven popular in the host country.

The next European Tour event on the schedule is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open from May 28-31.

"Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments are ongoing and we remain hopeful of European Tour action resuming in Ireland at the end of May," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in a statement.

So far, the European Tour has postponed or cancelled 10 events on the 2020 European Tour schedule.