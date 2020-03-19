2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: 28 events with three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The 2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule is official, with a 28-tournament schedule. And, great news for the players, they know the schedule well in advance after several years of last-minute releases.

The season-long purse is the largest since 2010, coming in at $18,850,000. The minimum purse on the tour is now $600,000.

The big change is in the nature of the schedule, with it now concluding on the final weekend of August, the same as the PGA Tour. Previously, the Korn Ferry Tour schedule ended a week after the PGA Tour so it could be in the spotlight on its down.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will remain three events. The format will remain the same, with 25 PGA Tour cards up for grabs.

One half of the season opener in the Bahamas is moving from the Abaco Club to Royal Blue Golf Club as the region continues to recover from Hurricane Dorian, which battered the island chain.

Leaving the schedule are the LECOM Health Challenge, the long-time event at Peek'n Peak Resort in New York, and the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae in northern California.

Coming on to the schedule are four new events: Lake Charles Championship at The Country Club at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles, La. from March 26-29; the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas from April 16-19; the Huntsville Championship at The Ledges Golf Club on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Huntsville, Ala. from April 23-26; and the Live + Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine from June 11-14.

A total of seven Korn Ferry Tour events will be on TV in 2020, all airing on Golf Channel, including the three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events, which now starts with the Albertsons Boise Open.

2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

Regular Season

Jan. 12-15 -- The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic (Wed. finish), Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course), Great Exuma, Bahamas

Jan. 19-22 -- The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Wed. finish), Royal Blue Golf Club at Baha Mar, Nassau, Bahamas

Jan. 30 - Feb. 2 -- Panama Championship, Club de Golf de Panamá, Panama City, Panama

Feb. 6-9 -- Country Club de Bogota Championship, Country Club de Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia

Feb. 13-16 -- Lecom Suncoast Classic, Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Feb. 27 - March 1 -- El Bosque Mexico Championship, El Bosque Country Club, Leon, Mexico

March 19-22 -- Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club, Broussard, La. (cancelled)

March 26-29 -- Lake Charles Championship, Country Club at the Golden Nugget, Lake Charles, La. (cancelled)

April 2-5 -- Savannah Golf Championship, The Landings Club - Deer Creek Course, Savannah, Ga. (postponed)

April 16-19 -- Veritex Bank Championship, Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas< (cancelled)/li>

April 23-26 -- Huntsville Championship, The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala. (cancelled)

April 30 - May 3 -- Nashville Golf Open, Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, Brentwood, Tenn. (cancelled)

May 7-10 -- KC Golf Classic, Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis. (cancelled)

May 16-19 -- Visit Knoxville Open, Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. (postponed)

May 21-24 -- Evans Scholars Invitational, The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.

May 28-31 -- Rex Hospital Open, The Country Club at Wakefield Plantation, Raleigh, N.C.

June 4-7 -- BMW Charity Pro Am, Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C.

June 11-14 -- Live and Work in Maine Open, Falmouth Country Club, Falmouth, Maine

June 18-21 -- Wichita Open, Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan.

June 25-28 -- Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

July 9-12 -- TPC Colorado Championship, TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo.

June 16-19 -- Lincoln Land Charity Championship, Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill.

July 23-26 -- Price Cutter Charity Championship, Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo.

July 30 - Aug. 2 -- Pinnacle Bank Championship, The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.

Aug. 6-9 -- WinCo Foods Portland Open, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Witch Hollow), North Plains, Ore.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals