Who are the youngest golfers to become No. 1 in the world?

Lydia Ko made history at the 2015 Coates Golf Championship, becoming, at 17 years old, the youngest golfer ever to hold the No. 1 in either the Official World Golf Ranking or the Rolex Rankings.

Of course, that made us wonder who the youngest players have been to hold No. 1 in both rankings, dating back to 1986 for the Official World Golf Ranking and to 2006 for the Rolex Rankings.

The Official World Golf Ranking dates back to April 1986, when Bernhard Langer debuted at No. 1 in the world. Since then, Tiger Woods is the youngest golfer to become No. 1 in the world, doing so at 21 years, 5 months and 15 days just two months after winning his first major title at the 1997 Masters.

Jordan Spieth is the second youngest player to get to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. On Aug. 25, 2015, he became the top-ranked player in the world at 22 years, 20 days old.

Rory McIlroy is the third-youngest world No. 1. On March 4, 2012, he took over the top spot at the age of 22 years, 10 months.

On the Rolex Rankings side, Lydia Ko is the youngest world No. 1, but before her, Jihai Shin has been the youngest No. 1 in the ranking's short history when she took over the top spot on May 3, 2010.

Youngest No. 1 Players in Official World Golf Ranking

Tiger Woods -- June 15, 1997 -- 21 years, 5 months, 15 days Jordan Spieth -- August 25, 2015 -- 22 years, 20 days Rory McIlroy -- March 4, 2012 -- 22 years, 10 months

Youngest No. 1 Players in Rolex Rankings