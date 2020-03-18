Topgolf closing across the United States until further notice
03/18/2020 at 4:15 pm
As coronavirus spreads and we're increasingly asked -- or required by law -- to practice social distancing, golf courses and driving ranges may prove an outdoor escape for thousands of people looking to get some fresh air and remain active.

Topgolf is one of those places, but the rapid realization that our communities will need to shut down for an extended period of time has caused Topgolf to act.

Which Topgolf locations are closed?

As of March 18, Topgolf venues are closed throughout the United States until further notice.

"Our thoughts are with our guests, communities and all those impacted by the coronavirus as we navigate through this difficult time," the company said on its website. "Thank you for your continued support. We will be ready to welcome you back to our venues for unforgettable experiences when we can do so safely and responsibly."

Topgolf is continuing to update through social media, as well on their coronavirus page.

