Parker McLachlin’s wife Kristy McLachlin: Pictures, bio

Parker McLachlin has been on the PGA Tour a long time, and his wife Kristy McLachlin has been his support system for many years.

Parker McLachlin grew up in Hawaii, in the state capital of Honolulu, and he played his collegiate golf at UCLA, where he graduated in 2002. Now in his 40s, McLachlin has managed a long pro career. Kristy McLachlin and her husband have three children together, and she has often traveled with him on the road all these years.

Parker McLachlin is a PGA Tour winner, taking home the 2008 Reno-Tahoe Open, now called the Barracuda Championship.

