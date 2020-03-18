Ben Hogan Golf introduces Icon irons, a Hogan-inspired muscle-back

Ben Hogan Golf continues to carry forward many of the ideas the legendary eponymous golfer had about golf equipment.

In their new Icon irons, Ben Hogan Golf is bringing to market a new muscle-back blade using its direct-to-consumer business model.

As you might expect, the Icon forged blades have a minimal offset, a thin top line and a shorter blade length compared to player's irons and certainly player's distance irons. The Icon irons, like any blade, are for low-handicap players who want more freedom to work the ball as they see fit, unhampered by technology.

The set is available in a nickel chrome finish and a Diamond Black Metal finish.

The Icon irons have a progressive center of mass, with higher positions in the shorter irons to encourage a lower ball flight with the scoring irons to improve control. On the mid-irons and long irons, the CG gets progressively lower to help generate higher shots with more spin. The rear weight pad in each iron is shaped specifically to that iron for its loft and clubhead size.

The Icon irons have four-degree gaps, as better players want consistency from iron to iron and proper gapping rather than chasing distance.

Of course, the irons sport Ben Hogan Golf's V-Sole technology, which features a sole with a high-bounce leading edge and a low-bounce trailing edge to promote better turf interaction from any lie.

The Ben Hogan Golf Icon irons are now available for pre-order for $770 in a traditional nickel chrome finish, and $800 in the Diamond Black Metal (DBM) finish. There will be a variety of premium, after-market steel and graphite shafts, available with no-charge customization.

There are supply-chain issues throughout the world, so the company has not said a definitive delivery date but expects them very soon. Ben Hogan Golf offers free shipping in the United States and flat-rate international shipping. Low or no-cost financing is also available, as is a trade-in program.