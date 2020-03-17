USGA cancels 2020 US Open local qualifying, 2020 US Women’s Open qualifying, US Amateur Fourballs

The USGA has announced the cancellation of several scheduled events, including US Open local qualifying, US Women's Open qualifying and both the US Women's Amateur Fourball and the US Amateur Fourball.

The USGA has cancelled local qualifying for the 2020 US Open in its current form, with the local events serving as feeders for the 12 final qualifying sites (formerly sectional qualifying) that are still scheduled to run from May 18 to June 8.

Qualifying for the 2020 US Women's Open has also been cancelled in its current form. There were a total of 25 qualifiers scheduled from April 21 to May 14. US Women's Open qualifying is a single-stage process.

The USGA will work with Allied Golf Association partners and International Federations to redesign qualifying as events unfold.

The current dates for the 2020 US Women's Open (June 4-7) and the 2020 US Open (June 18-21) will remain for now.

The US Women's Amateur Fourball was originally scheduled to be played April 25-29 at Quail Creek Country Club in Naples, Fla., while the US Amateur Fourball was set to be played May 23-27 at Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania. Neither championship will be rescheduled in 2020.

The USGA is not prepared to announce other changes.

"At this time, it is premature to speculate what might occur with other 2020 USGA championships," the organization said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor all available guidance and regulations from the CDC, WHO and other federal, state and local authorities to do what is in the best interests of our community. We appreciate everyone's understanding and support during these unprecedented times."