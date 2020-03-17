Topgolf locations remaining open as allowed but closing where required by law

As coronavirus spreads and we're increasingly asked -- or required by law -- to practice social distancing, golf courses and driving ranges may prove an outdoor escape for thousands of people looking to get some fresh air and remain active.

Topgolf is one of those places, where golfers can work on their game in a somewhat social setting and perhaps maintain a sense of normalcy.

However, not all Topgolf locations are open at this point, and some are likely going to be forced to close by governments requiring bars, restaurants and entertainment venues to close, as well those limiting the size of public gatherings.

Which Topgolf locations are closed?

As of March 16, Topgolf venues are closed in states where governors have taken steps to close bars, restaurants and places where people gather like theaters, clubs and gyms.

Topgolf venues are closed in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington state.

Which Topgolf locations could be closing?

The Topgolf venue could close in California, which is closing bars and restaurants, with California going further like Maryland.

Topgolf is continuing to update its opening and closures through social media, as well on their coronavirus page.