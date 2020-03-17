PGA of America postpones 2020 PGA Championship

The PGA of America postponed the 2020 PGA Championship on March 17, two months to the day when the second men's major of the year was to finish at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.

The city of San Francisco and six surrounding counties, with a combined population of some 7 million people, are under shelter-in-place orders for three weeks.

“We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team at the City of San Francisco and look forward to hopefully bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so," Waugh said.

The CDC has also released guidance suggesting there are not gatherings of 50 or more people through at least May 10. PGA Championship Week would begin the next day.

The PGA of America previously postponed the PGA Professional Championship, which feeds 20 players into the 156-player field. Now the PGA of America is working with the PGA Tour and other stakeholders toward a replacement date "later in the summer." There had been rumors the PGA of America was considering holding the tournament at their owned Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky, but the organization seems committed to the original chosen location if possible.

“This is a reflection of a thoughtful process," Waugh said. "We are and have been working in concert with Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends at the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome."

The PGA Tour has cancelled its schedule through to the PGA Championship across its six tours. The Masters Tournament has also been postponed. Depending upon the public response to the coronavirus, we could be looking at a packed summer and fall trying to play some catch-up.