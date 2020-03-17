European Tour postpones Andalucia Masters, set to be hosted by Sergio Garcia in Spain in May

The European Tour has postponed the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, which was set to be played April 30 - May 3 at Real Golf Club Valderrama in Spain, in response to the ongoing threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sergio Garcia is the tournament host, and his eponymous foundation is the charitable beneficiary.

The postponement decision was made in consultation with the Junta de Andalucía, Real Club Valderrama, the Sergio Garcia Foundation and Estrella Damm. Travel restrictions imposed in Spain were a heavy influence on the decision.

"We are all taking a day-by-day approach at the moment and we continue to assess the impact of Coronavirus on all our events, but following discussions with all parties involved, it was clear that postponing the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation at this point is the correct course of action," said European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley in a release. "Public health and well-being remains the absolute priority for all of us.”

All of the stakeholders are looking at a potential future replacement date for the 2020 event.

“We are deeply concerned by the current developments related to Coronavirus and we believe postponing the event is the best decision," said Javier Reviriego, CEO of Real Club Valderrama. "We will work jointly with the European Tour and our sponsors to find a new date in the calendar to host this fantastic golf tournament. All of us at Valderrama look forward to hosting players and fans when we put this exceptional situation behind us.”

The 2020 European Tour schedule is clear through to the PGA Championship, currently on the schedule to be played from May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The next unofficial European Tour event on the schedule would be the GolfSixes Cascais in Portugal, the week prior.