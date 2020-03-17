Are golf courses open to players during the coronavirus spread?

As coronavirus spreads and we're increasingly asked -- or required by law -- to practice social distancing, golf courses and driving ranges may prove an outdoor escape for thousands of people looking to get some fresh air and remain active.

However, some golf courses are being required to close by law, while others are choosing to close in response to dramatically slowing business or in an effort to promote social distancing.

For golfers wondering if golf courses are open, we have some information and are keeping tally on which courses remain open.

Which golf courses are open?

Generally speaking, golf courses appear to be remaining open in the hopes of attracting players who might want some outdoor time.

Courses are taking a variety of measures to prevent human interaction during this time, including banning cart rentals (or having more than one person in a cart), requiring flagsticks to remain in cups (or pulling cups slightly out of the ground to prevent flag touching), closing bars and restaurants, closing full clubhouses and only accepting digital payment. Courses are also asking players to remain 6 feet apart throughout the round.

In states where public gatherings are limited in size -- in most cases to 50 or less, but in some cases to 25 or less -- golf courses may well be open.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order that initially confused the 650 golf courses in the state, with some thinking they had to close entirely. However, that's not true. The bar and restaurant functions of the courses must close, but the courses themselves can and, in many cases do, remain open.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has issued similar restrictions. Golf courses are allowed to remain open to players, but clubhouses are closed as they serve food and drink and are a place of public gathering in quarters unsafe to practice social distancing.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has recommended golf courses close for 14 days, as they're considered non-essential businesses. However, closure is voluntary at this time. Check with your favorite golf course to see if they're open.

In Los Angeles, golfers may continue playing at the city’s 12 municipal golf courses. Workers are installing 6-foot barriers to minimize contact on property. Golfers can to ride alone in carts without paying more.

French Lick Resort in Indiana is temporarily closing, but its golf courses will remain open while the resort itself is closed.

Which golf courses are closed?

Denver is closing all of its six municipal golf courses on March 18. Colorado Springs is also closing its courses.

The city of Austin, Texas, has closed all of its municipal golf courses in response to coronavirus.

Joliet Park District golf courses are closed through March 31 in response to the spread of the virus. Elgin's three golf courses have closed for the remainder of March, as have those in the Dundee Township Park District.

Public golf courses in Fairfield, Conn., will be closed starting March 23.

In Florida, the Palm Beach Par 3 course and the Winter Park 9 have both closed in response to coronavirus.