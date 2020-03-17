2019-2020 European Tour schedule features consistent docket with some events moving

The 2019-2020 European Tour schedule offered some interesting changes when it was unveiled before the French Open and the final three events of the seasson.
The biggest changes to the European Tour schedule are generally around date moves.
The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters moves to April 30 - May 3. The tournament at Real Club Valderrama, starts the final run of Ryder Cup qualifying with points earned in Spain and at subsequent counting events through to the end of the BMW PGA Championship multiplied by a factor of 1.5.
The Trophée Hassan II and Scandinavian Invitation move go to back to back from June 4-7 and June 11-14 respectively. The Open de France moves back to July 2-5. The Betfred British Masters will be played July 30 - Aug. 2, with Lee Westwood hosting at Close House Golf Club.
There are some other changes to the schedule which are equally important:
- The men's Olympic golf tournament (July 30 - Aug. 2) and Ryder Cup (Sept. 25-27) have been added to the schedule
- Several key events, including the Irish Open, have venues still to be announced or determined
- A new event in the United Kingdom will be played Aug. 6-9 that has not been made public yet
Leaving the schedule are the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth and Belgian Knockout, both events with innovative formats that never found footing with stars of the tour.
2019-2020 European Tour schedule
- 11/28-12/1 -- Hong Kong Open, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, Hong Kong
- 11/28-12/1 -- Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek CC, Malelane, South Africa
- 12/2-12/5 -- Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open, Heritage Golf Club, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius
- 12/19-12/22 -- Australian PGA Championship, RACV Royal Pines Resort, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia
- 1/9-1/12 -- South African Open, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
- 1/16-1/19 -- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Abu Dhabi GC, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- 1/23-1/26 -- Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Emirates GC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- 1/30-2/2 -- Saudi International, Royal Greens G&CC, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
- 2/6-2/9 -- ISPS Handa Vic Open, 13th Beach GC, Geelong, Victoria, Australia
- 2/20-2/23 -- WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City, Mexico
- 2/27-3/1 -- Oman Open, Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
- 3/5-3/8 -- Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, Education City GC, Doha, Qatar
- 3/12-3/15 -- Magical Kenya Open, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 3/19-3/22 -- Hero Indian Open, DLF G&CC, New Delhi, India (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 3/25-3/29 -- WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin CC, Austin, Texas, USA (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 4/9-4/12 -- Masters Tournament, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Georgia, USA (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 4/16-4/19 -- Maybank Championship, TBA, Malaysia (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 4/23-4/26 -- Volvo China Open, TBA, China (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 4/30-5/3 -- Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Real Club Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain (postponed due to coronavirus)
- 5/9-5/10 -- GolfSixes Cascais, Oitavos Dunes, Cascais, Portugal
- 5/14-5/17 -- PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California, USA
- 5/21-5/23 -- Made in Denmark, Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort, Farsø, Denmark
- 5/28-5/30 -- Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, TBA, Republic of Ireland
- 6/4-6/7 -- Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco
- 6/11-6/14 -- Scandinavian Mixed, Bro Hoff Slot, Stockholm, Sweden
- 6/18-6/21 -- US Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York, USA
- 6/25-6/28 -- BMW International Open, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich, Germany
- 7/2-7/5 -- Open de France, Le Golf National, Paris, France
- 7/2-7/5 -- WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee, USA
- 7/9-7/12 -- Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
- 7/16-7/19 -- The Open Championship, Royal St. George's Golf Club, Sandwich, England
- 7/30-8/2 -- Betfred British Masters hosted by Lee Westwood, Close House GC, Newcastle upon Tyne, England
- 7/30-8/2 -- Olympic Men's Golf Tournament -- Kasumigaseki CC, Saitama, Japan
- 8/6-8/9 -- TBD United Kingdom event
- 8/13-8/16 -- TBA
- 8/20-8/23 -- D+D Real Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic
- 8/27-8/30 -- Omega European Masters, Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland
- 9/3-9/6 -- Porsche European Open, Green Eagle Golf Courses, Hamburg, Germany
- 9/10-9/13 -- BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth Golf Club, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
- 9/17-9/20 -- KLM Open, The International, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- 9/25-9/27 -- The Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits GC (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisc., USA
- 10/1-10/4 -- Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St. Andrews, Carnoustie & Kingsbarns, Scotland, Scotland
- 10/8-10/11 -- Italian Open, TBA, Italy
- 10/15-10/18 -- Mutuactivos Open de Espana, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
- 10/22-10/25 -- Portugal Masters, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal
- 10/29-11/1 -- WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China
- 11/5-11/8 -- Turkish Airlines Open, TBD, Turkey
- 11/12-11/15 -- Nedbank Golf Challenge, Gary Player CC, Sun City, South Africa
- 11/19-11/22 -- DP World Tour Championship, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, United Arab Emirates