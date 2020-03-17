2019-2020 European Tour schedule features consistent docket with some events moving

The 2019-2020 European Tour schedule offered some interesting changes when it was unveiled before the French Open and the final three events of the seasson.

The biggest changes to the European Tour schedule are generally around date moves.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters moves to April 30 - May 3. The tournament at Real Club Valderrama, starts the final run of Ryder Cup qualifying with points earned in Spain and at subsequent counting events through to the end of the BMW PGA Championship multiplied by a factor of 1.5.

The Trophée Hassan II and Scandinavian Invitation move go to back to back from June 4-7 and June 11-14 respectively. The Open de France moves back to July 2-5. The Betfred British Masters will be played July 30 - Aug. 2, with Lee Westwood hosting at Close House Golf Club.

There are some other changes to the schedule which are equally important:

The men's Olympic golf tournament (July 30 - Aug. 2) and Ryder Cup (Sept. 25-27) have been added to the schedule

Several key events, including the Irish Open, have venues still to be announced or determined

A new event in the United Kingdom will be played Aug. 6-9 that has not been made public yet

Leaving the schedule are the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth and Belgian Knockout, both events with innovative formats that never found footing with stars of the tour.

2019-2020 European Tour schedule