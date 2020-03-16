PGA Tour Champions cancels Mastercard Japan Championship over coronavirus concerns

PGA Tour Champions announced March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship has been cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The tournament, set to be played June 12-14 at Narita Golf Club in Japan, will not be rescheduled.

In a release, the Tour said, "The PGA Tour has taken a customized approach to how our tournaments will respond to the worldwide alert regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"With The Department of State’s current advisory recommending United States citizens to reconsider travel abroad, and in consultation with our host organization and title sponsor Mastercard, we have made the decision not to contest this year’s Mastercard Japan Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event in Narita-shi, Chiba, Japan, originally set for the week of June 8-14.

"The potential logistical issues associated with players and staff traveling to and from Japan limit our ability to successfully stage the 2020 event.

"Currently, there are no plans to reschedule the Mastercard Japan Championship for the 2020 season, but we look forward to the event returning to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule in 2021."

This is the second event on the 2020 PGA Tour Champions schedule to be cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. The Rapiscan Systems Classic, which was to be played March 27-29 at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Miss., was cancelled as part of the PGA Tour announcing that all events through the Masters Tournament were to not be played.

The next PGA Tour Champions event currently set to be played is the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, played April 17-19 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.