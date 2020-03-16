PGA of America postpones 2020 PGA Professional Championship

The PGA of America has postponed the 2020 PGA Professional Championship, which was set to have been played April 26-29 at the Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas.

The annual tournament determines 20 spots for PGA club professionals in the PGA Championship.

The decision was made in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s March 15 recommendation not to hold gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks. That eight-week period ends May 10, which is to be the start of PGA Championship Week. However, with each passing day, the possibility of cancelling the PGA Championship, currently set to be played May 14-17 at TPC Harding Park in San Francsisco, increases.

The PGA is unable to reschedule the PGA Professional Championship, which was first played in 1968, at this time. If the PGA Championship is played as scheduled, the 20 PGA club professionals in the championship would be based on the top 20 eligible players listed in the final 2019 PGA Professional Player of the Year standings, which is based on finish in a variety of member tournaments.

PGA of America leadership remains in close coordination and communication with representatives from San Francisco and the state of California.

The PGA Professional Championship field is comprised of players who advance from the 41 PGA Section Championships, along with past champions.