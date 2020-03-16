Golf Channel host and Instagram golf influencer Nikki Bondura (Nikki B): Pictures, bio

Page 1 of 8

Nikki Bondura is one of Golf Channel's newer hosts. She co-hosts Golf Channel's "School of Golf," an instruction show hosted by Martin Hall.

Bondura, also known as Nikki B., is hosting the show temporarily while regular co-host Blair O'Neal goes on maternity leave.

However, Nikki B. is famous for another reason: She was on the winning team for the 2018 Golf Channel show "Shotmakers."

Eventually, Nikki Bondura found a way to combine her love of golf, her abilities as a presenter and her outgoing personality. She's been a social media correspondent for Golf Channel, covering a variety of events, including college golf and the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament.

Bondura was married in 2019.

