AJGA postpones spring 2020 schedule, aims for Memorial Day resumption

The American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) has postponed the remainder of its 2020 schedule in response to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and CDC guidelines recommending against public gatherings of more than 50 people.

"To address health concerns from COVID-19, we wanted to simplify our plans to allow our community to focus on its most urgent needs," said AJGA Executive Director Stephen Hamblin in a release.

"We’ve taken the past few days to align with mission-critical partners, host facilities and local leaders and ask for their support in rescheduling spring events. We plan to open the season Memorial Day weekend and conduct an expanded schedule with seven events per week to maximize playing opportunities for members."

The spring portion of the season was to run from March 19 to May 3, and those events are expected to be rescheduled. Entry fees will be refunded in full shortly. The registration schedule will open for events from Memorial Day and beyond.

AJGA headquarters in Georgia will also close until March 30.

Of course, all of this is subject to change, and the AJGA will continue to monitor the public health situation and make adjustments as needed.