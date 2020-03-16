2020 PGA Championship betting odds: New odds released for post-coronavirus tournament

The 2020 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for what has become the second men's major of the year.

However, the odds that have been released carry two new stipulations in light of the spread of coronavirus:

1. These odds apply to any potential host PGA Championship course, including the current stated host, TPC Harding Park in San Francisco

2. The tournament must be completed sometime in 2020.

The betting favorite remains Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 set at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds. McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, and he won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at TPC Harding Park.

Jon Rahm is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with Brooks Koepka coming in at 14-to-1 as he looks to win the Wanamaker trophy for the third consecutive year. Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are also at 14-to-1.

Tiger Woods is at 20-to-1, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are each at 25-to-1.

2020 PGA Championship expert picks and bets

These new odds have been issued with the potential postponement of the 2020 PGA Championship for a May date. These new odds are stipulated on the Masters being played some time in 2020.

At this point, we don't know if the PGA Championship will be held in May (though it's increasingly unlikely), much less if TPC Harding Park will host. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended no mass gatherings of 50 or more people until at least May 10, which would be the start of PGA Championship week.

If the PGA Championship could not be played in San Francisco, the PGA of America would look at hosting it at Valhalla Golf Club, the club they own and operate in Louisville, Ky.

2020 PGA Championship betting odds