2020 PGA Championship betting odds: New odds released for post-coronavirus tournament

The 2020 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for what has become the second men's major of the year.
However, the odds that have been released carry two new stipulations in light of the spread of coronavirus:
1. These odds apply to any potential host PGA Championship course, including the current stated host, TPC Harding Park in San Francisco
2. The tournament must be completed sometime in 2020.
The betting favorite remains Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 set at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds. McIlroy has won the PGA Championship twice in his career, and he won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at TPC Harding Park.
Jon Rahm is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with Brooks Koepka coming in at 14-to-1 as he looks to win the Wanamaker trophy for the third consecutive year. Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are also at 14-to-1.
Tiger Woods is at 20-to-1, while Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are each at 25-to-1.
2020 PGA Championship expert picks and bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
These new odds have been issued with the potential postponement of the 2020 PGA Championship for a May date. These new odds are stipulated on the Masters being played some time in 2020.
At this point, we don't know if the PGA Championship will be held in May (though it's increasingly unlikely), much less if TPC Harding Park will host. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended no mass gatherings of 50 or more people until at least May 10, which would be the start of PGA Championship week.
If the PGA Championship could not be played in San Francisco, the PGA of America would look at hosting it at Valhalla Golf Club, the club they own and operate in Louisville, Ky.
2020 PGA Championship betting odds
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Brooks Koepka: +1400
- Justin Thomas: +1400
- Dustin Johnson: +1400
- Tiger Woods: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Xander Schauffele: +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
- Rickie Fowler: +3000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Tony Finau: +4000
- Webb Simpson: +4000
- Adam Scott: +4000
- Jason Day: +4000
- Jordan Spieth: +5000
- Justin Rose: +5000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Collin Morikawa: +6000
- Viktor Hovland: +8000
- Henrik Stenson: +8000
- Phil Mickelson: +10000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Shane Lowry: +10000
- Bubba Watson: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +12500
- Brandt Snedeker: +12500
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +12500
- Lee Westwood: +12500
- Kevin Kisner: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Abraham Ancer: +12500
- Daniel Berger: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +15000
- Cameron Smith: +15000
- Scottie Scheffler: +15000
- Joaquin Niemann: +15000
- Joel Dahmen: +15000
- Billy Horschel: +15000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +15000
- Martin Kaymer: +15000
- Harris English: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +20000
- Danny Willett: +20000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +20000
- Keegan Bradley: +20000
- Zach Johnson: +20000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +20000
- Cameron Champ: +20000
- Kevin Na: +20000
- Byeong Hun An: +20000
- Max Homa: +20000
- Charles Howell III: +20000
- Matt Wallace: +20000
- Thomas Pieters: +20000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +20000
- Branden Grace: +20000
- Jason Dufner: +20000
- Alex Noren: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Carlos Ortiz: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +25000
- Ryan Palmer: +25000
- Corey Conners: +25000
- Brendon Todd: +30000
- Chez Reavie: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +30000
- Kevin Streelman: +30000
- Tom Hoge: +30000
- Talor Gooch: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Luke List: +30000
- Jimmy Walker: +30000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- J.T. Poston: +30000
- Brendan Steele: +30000
- Lanto Griffin: +50000
- Adam Long: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Sebastian Munoz: +50000
- Padraig Harrington: +50000
- Nate Lashley: +50000
- Vaughn Taylor: +50000
- Mark Hubbard: +50000
- Jim Herman: +100000
- Davis Love III: +100000
- Vijay Singh: +100000
- John Daly: +200000
- Y.E. Yang: +200000
- Ken Tanigawa: +200000
- Rich Beem: +200000
- Shaun Micheel: +200000