2020 Masters Tournament betting odds: New odds released for post-coronavirus tournament

The 2020 Masters Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. -- that is, presuming the 2020 Masters Tournament is played this year at all in the wake of its postponement due to concerns over coronavirus.

The betting favorite remains Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 set at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds. McIlroy, who has experienced a number of close calls at Augusta National, including in 2011 and 2016, would complete the career Grand Slam were he to win the Masters.

Jon Rahm is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with Brooks Koepka coming in at 14-to-1. Koepka has improved his Masters finish every single year he's played, but he can only go one better now: a win.

Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Tiger Woods are all at 16-to-1.

These new odds have been issued with the postponement of the 2020 Masters for an April date. These new odds are stipulated on the Masters being played some time in 2020.

When will the 2020 Masters be played? Augusta National has October as its contingency month. However, it's a question how the club would choose to present the course. They could try to overseed the club with Ryegrass, as they typically do for the Masters in April, and attempt to get it going in mid-September, but the temperatures may be too hot to pull it off. With some cooler weather a few weeks later, the Ryegrass could populate by late October.

However, the club could choose to look at running the event in early October with Bermudagrass as dominant, which is typically the case at the club when it's closed from late May to October.

2020 Masters Tournament betting odds