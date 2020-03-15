2020 Masters Tournament betting odds: New odds released for post-coronavirus tournament

The 2020 Masters Tournament betting odds have been released for the week at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. -- that is, presuming the 2020 Masters Tournament is played this year at all in the wake of its postponement due to concerns over coronavirus.
The betting favorite remains Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 set at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds. McIlroy, who has experienced a number of close calls at Augusta National, including in 2011 and 2016, would complete the career Grand Slam were he to win the Masters.
Jon Rahm is next best on the list at 12-to-1, with Brooks Koepka coming in at 14-to-1. Koepka has improved his Masters finish every single year he's played, but he can only go one better now: a win.
Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and defending champion Tiger Woods are all at 16-to-1.
2020 Masters Tournament expert picks and bets
These new odds have been issued with the postponement of the 2020 Masters for an April date. These new odds are stipulated on the Masters being played some time in 2020.
When will the 2020 Masters be played? Augusta National has October as its contingency month. However, it's a question how the club would choose to present the course. They could try to overseed the club with Ryegrass, as they typically do for the Masters in April, and attempt to get it going in mid-September, but the temperatures may be too hot to pull it off. With some cooler weather a few weeks later, the Ryegrass could populate by late October.
However, the club could choose to look at running the event in early October with Bermudagrass as dominant, which is typically the case at the club when it's closed from late May to October.
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Brooks Koepka: +1400
- Justin Thomas: +1600
- Dustin Johnson: +1600
- Tiger Woods: +1600
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Xander Schauffele: +2500
- Rickie Fowler: +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
- Bryson DeChambeau: +3000
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Justin Rose: +3000
- Adam Scott: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Bubba Watson: +3000
- Webb Simpson: +4000
- Jason Day: +4000
- Jordan Spieth: +5000
- Marc Leishman: +5000
- Gary Woodland: +6000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +6000
- Viktor Hovland: +6000
- Phil Mickelson: +8000
- Collin Morikawa: +8000
- Lee Westwood: +8000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Henrik Stenson: +10000
- Brandt Snedeker: +10000
- Abraham Ancer: +10000
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +12500
- Kevin Kisner: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +12500
- Francesco Molinari: +15000
- Shane Lowry: +15000
- Ian Poulter: +15000
- Cameron Smith: +15000
- Joaquin Niemann: +15000
- Scottie Scheffler: +15000
- Charles Howell III: +15000
- Erik van Rooyen: +15000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +20000
- Danny Willett: +20000
- Billy Horschel: +20000
- Cameron Champ: +20000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +20000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +20000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +25000
- Max Homa: +25000
- Corey Conners: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Adam Hadwin: +25000
- Matt Wallace: +30000
- Zach Johnson: +30000
- Chez Reavie: +30000
- Victor Perez: +30000
- Si Woo Kim: +30000
- Jimmy Walker: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Nick Taylor: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Brendon Todd: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +50000
- J.T. Poston: +50000
- Justin Harding: +50000
- C.T. Pan: +50000
- Andrew Putnam: +50000
- Lanto Griffin: +50000
- Jason Kokrak: +50000
- Lucas Glover: +50000
- Sebastian Munoz: +50000
- Tyler Duncan: +50000
- Nate Lashley: +50000
- Shugo Imahira: +100000
- Fred Couples: +100000
- Bernhard Langer: +100000
- Vijay Singh: +100000
- Trevor Immelman: +200000
- Angel Cabrera: +200000
- Andy Ogletree: +200000
- Mike Weir: +300000
- James Sugrue: +300000
- John Augenstein: +300000
- Lukas Michel: +300000
- Yuxin Lin: +300000
- Abel Gallegos: +300000
- Jose Maria Olazabal: +500000
- Larry Mize: +500000
- Sandy Lyle: +1000000