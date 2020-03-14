USGA has not yet decided fate of US Open, US Women’s Open, other championships in response to coronavirus

For now, every USGA championship is still on as scheduled.

On Friday, the USGA issued a statement saying the governing body for golf in the United States and Mexico has yet made any changes to their 2020 championship schedule, including for the US Open and US Women's Open.

The statement reads: "The USGA has been carefully monitoring all information available regarding the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 and remains focused on the health and safety of the USGA community, including our staff, players, officials, volunteers and spectators. We have established an internal task force and are communicating on a regular basis with our peers in the golf community and the broader sports world as information on this evolving issue continues to be shared.

"Our leadership continues to follow current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization and will remain vigilant in working with local and state authorities to monitor the virus and its implications for the entire USGA community.

"Our championship season begins in late April and runs through September, with the U.S. Open being played in June, and as of today, we have not made any decisions to alter this schedule. We are committed to being proactive in updating our constituents regarding any changes and will provide more information as it becomes available. We will take action in the event there are direct impacts to our people or our championships, including our qualifiers."

The first USGA championship of the year is the US Amateur Fourball, played at Philadelphia Cricket Club from May 24-27. The final qualifier was conducted on March 3, so the field is set.

However, US Women's Open qualifying starts on April 21, with April 27 and May 4 holding the most of the 25 qualifiers. US Open local qualifying begins on April 27.