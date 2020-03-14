Paula Creamer’s Florida house: Pictures inside and out, specs, price of her mansion

Page 1 of 12

Paula Creamer's Florida house -- specifically located in Windermere, where many pro golfers live -- is a sprawling mansion that Creamer is now looking to sell for $6.35 million.

Paula Creamer's house is approximately 11,000 square feet, with six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms. Creamer bought the home in May 2018 for $5.25 million.

The home sits on the 15th hole at Isleworth Golf Course, an Arnold Palmer design that Tiger Woods once called his home course. The back yard has 150 feet of frontage on Lake Butler, a pool, a boat dock and a lift. The three-story home was built in 2004 and renovated in recent years, with two-story windows in the living room, a chef's kitchen, an elevator, a wine cellar and a main-floor master suite. There's a theater room, a fitness center and a game room.

