5 ways you can work on your golf game while waiting out coronavirus at home

For many people in the United States and around the world, the next weeks and months may mean spending a lot more time indoors, either working from home, keeping watch of children who are out of school or just trying to stay out of the public.

A lot of those people are golfers. While the golf course could well be a good place to get some fresh air and exercise, many golfers will be reluctant to head to the course or unable to do so as they'll have other obligations. That doesn't mean, though, that their golf game has to suffer.

If you're about to spend at least the next few weeks mostly at home, either working, with your kids, or both, then here are five ways you can work on your golf game while waiting for coronavirus (COVID-19) to become less of a public health risk.

(DISCLOSURE: I personally use almost all of these products. I am linking to them through affiliate programs we at GNN work with.)

Buy a golf simulator: If you've been on the fence about creating a simulator space in your home, there's not much of a better excuse to get one than coronavirus. If you're going to be at home for the foreseeable future, why not get in a quick round of golf on a simulator? So long as you have enough space to swing a golf club and about a 9-foot square, you can get a golf simulator in your home. Our friends at Rain or Shine Golf offer a variety of golf simulator packages, with packages for many budgets. There are a variety of nets and ways of displaying the simulator, either on a projection screen, laptop or TV.

Practice your putting: Whether you have a cavernous, spacious home, or your living in a studio apartment with roommates, there's always room to work on your putting. If you don't have one already, purchase a putting mat, like this one from PuttOut. It's 8 feet long, and it works in tandem with the PuttOut pressure putting trainer -- or any cup you might have. The mat has distance markers 1 foot apart, along with alignment aids and targets. Spend some time working on your stroke and feeling comfortable over those knee-knockers so that, when you can play, you're putting with confidence. If you really want to get deep, get the Blast Motion swing and stroke analyzer to record data on each putt that will help you improve your stroke with granular analysis.

Chip with wiffle or foam golf balls: Maybe you don't have the room (or money) for a simulator. Maybe you don't have the ceiling height to make a full swing. Alright, get through this by working on your chipping and pitching. Grab a little bag of foam golf balls, like these from Callaway Golf. (There are plenty of varieties out there from different manufacturers.) You can chip and pitch into spaces in your house. You can even add targets, like a trash can, or a bowl, chipping nets or just a spot on the ground. If you don't want to nick up your wood floor or don't want to chip off carpet, grab this little chipping mat that has three different types of artificial turf to work on your game from various lies.

Improve your swing speed with a training system: If you have the room to take a full swing with a golf club in your house, why not use the time you have at home to get faster? The SuperSpeed swing training system comes with three weighted golf clubs that will help train your muscles to swing the golf club faster. The company says you'll see an average of a 5 percent swing speed increase by working with these clubs over six weeks at just 10 minutes per day, three times per week.

Work on your rhythm and flexibility: If nothing else, you should be stretching every day. You can do it in the shower, or you can do it on a morning walk, or you can do it at your desk. If you have the space and want to include some golf-specific stretches, then consider getting an Orange Whip full-swing trainer. This is a great tool that has a weighted end with a whippy shaft to help you feel rhythm in your full swing. Just 10-12 swings each day will help. Then, when coronavirus subsides, you can put it in your golf bag for a quick first-tee warm-up.