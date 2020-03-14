2020 Invesco South African Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Invesco South African Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Alice Hewson, who took home the victory at Westlake Golf Club in Cape Town, South Africa.

Hewson, who hails from England, won the 54-hole event on 5-under 211 to take the tournament by a shot over Emma Nilsson and Monique Smit.

After making bogey on the 11th hole of the final round and a birdie on the par-5 13th hole, Hewson made five consecutive pars to wrap up a win.

Nilsson made birdies on two of the final three holes to jump into a tie for second place.

Meghan McLaren finished in a tie for seventh place.

Hewson won the €30,000 winner's share of the €200,000 purse.

Invesco South African Women's Open recap notes

This was the final event on a major professional golf tour until at least the middle of April, as the PGA Tour, European Tour, LPGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA Tour Champions and the Ladies European Tour have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.

The Ladies European Tour had planned to play the controversial Aramco Saudi Ladies International in two weeks in Saudi Arabia, but the event has been postponed.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Jabra Ladies Open at Evian Resort Golf Club in France from May 7-9.

2020 Invesco South African Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

