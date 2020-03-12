CT Pan withdraws from The Players Championship over coronavirus concerns
PGA Tour

CT Pan withdraws from The Players Championship over coronavirus concerns

03/12/2020 at 12:35 pm
Golf News Net


PGA Tour winner CT Pan is withdrawing from the 2020 Players Championship on Thursday, taking precautions against the coronavirus after the PGA Tour decided to allow fans to attend the first round at TPC Sawgrass.

Pan tweeted that he has left the Ponte Vedra Beach area where the tournament is played.

Pan has a 2:02 p.m. Eastern tee time on The Players Stadium Course, and he is replaced by Brendan Steele.

Pan was talking with fellow PGA Tour player Zac Blair in a thread with Pan's wife, Michelle, about the potential threat to players to contract coronavirus.

On Thursday, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced fans would be banned from PGA Tour events -- under all tours -- starting Friday at TPC Sawgrass and going through the next three tournaments, ending at the Valero Texas Open. The Masters is the week after the Valero Texas Open, and any decisions about conducting the tournament is left to Augusta National Golf Club, which runs the event.

The Tour has also postponed the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, which was to be played in two weeks opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.