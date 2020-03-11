Customs and Border Protection agents apprehend golf clubs filled with cocaine in the shafts

People ship golf clubs through the mail all the time. Between eBay, retailers and person-to-person sharing, it's commonplace. What's not common is to find cocaine in those golf clubs.

However, that's what happened on March 9 at the international mail facility in Miami-Dade County in Florida. US Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted golf clubs headed for New York shipped from Colombia, with the shafts filled with more than a pound of cocaine.

PROTECTING THE PUBLIC🚔@CBP at the international mail facility in Greater Miami intercepted a set of golf clubs Monday arriving from Colombia⁠—destined for New York. The estimated street value is approximately $30,000. Traffickers attempted to smuggle cocaine in the shafts🏌️‍♂️⛳ pic.twitter.com/EujDatqdnz — CBP Florida (@CBPFlorida) March 10, 2020

After detecting the suspicious clubs, which were older and out of date, CBP agents drilled into the shafts and found the cocaine. The cocaine vehicles were older cavity-back irons and metalwoods with smaller heads, wrapped in clear shipping material.

“The estimated street value is approximately $30,000,” CBP wrote in a Twitter post on March 10.

“Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our communities," said Christopher Maston, the CBP’s port director of field operations at Miami International Airport, in a statement to the Florida Sun-Sentinel.