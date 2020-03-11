adidas Golf debuts expanded Primeblue collection at The Players Championship

As the world's best prepare to take on TPC Sawgrass and The Players Championship, adidas Golf is coming out with a new lineup of apparel and footwear made from upcycled plastic waste.

The Primeblue line, which is a capsule with styles for men and women, builds upon the Tour360 XT Parley which debuted at the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach. Like with that shoe, adidas Golf worked with the environmental organization Parley for the Oceans, which picks up the plastic waste and gets it to adidas, who used the ex-waste in creating high-performance polyester yarn for the collection. an ocean blue and aqua green colorway for the upper.

The Primeblue collection will feature two polos and shorts for men, and a sleeveless polo and skort for women.

There will also be a limited-edition shoe for men and women based on the new Codechaos spikeless shoe, with the upcycled plastic waste figuring into the upper.

By 2024, adidas will convert 100 percent of their virgin polyester to recycled in every application where possible. The company has a larger Three Loop Strategy to end plastic waste, with 71 percent of the apparel and 75 of the footwear in the spring-summer 2020 golf collection using materials made from recycled polyester.

The adidas Golf Primeblue collection is available now on adidas.com and at select retailers.