2020 The Players Championship streaming: How to watch Every Shot Live through PGA Tour Live

At the 2020 Players Championship, and for the first time in PGA Tour history, golf fans will have the opportunity to stream every shot from every player throughout an entire tournament.

The PGA Tour is teaming up with NBC Sports Gold to deliver a service called Every Shot Live. At TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course, there will be more than 120 cameras recording the action as groups roll through each hole, with 93 committed to Every Shot Live. There will be an unmanned camera on the tee box to show each tee shot. In the fairways, there will be at least one wireless camera to show each player's shots as they advance toward the green. Once a group on a hole reaches a green, a manned camera at the green will follow putts from each player until they're holed.

PGA Tour Live subscribers will be able to watch Every Shot Live through NBC Sports Gold (not Amazon Prime), and they'll be able to switch streams seamlessly. Each stream will be dedicated to a group on the course, meaning coverage will run from the first tee times on Thursday and Friday at 7:40 a.m. Eastern through the end of play for the day, regardless of whether they start on No. 1 or No. 10.

The streams will not have commentators, meaning it will just be natural sounds of a golf tournament, including player and caddie reaction, ambient noise from fans and nature.

In addition to Every Shot Live, the normal PGA Tour Live schedule will be presented. There will be Featured Groups coverage in the mornings through all four rounds, and there will be Featured Holes coverage at Nos. 12 and 17 throughout the TV coverage window. Both feeds will have commentators.

PGA Tour Live can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime; Every Shot Live not available through Amazon) or NBC Sports Gold.

2020 The Players Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, March 12

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 7:40 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday, March 13

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 7:40 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 2-7 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Every Shot Live: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 15