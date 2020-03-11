2020 The Players Championship betting odds: Best head-to-head matchups

The 2020 The Players Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Each week, we'll take a look at the best head-to-head matchups, looking for value and upsets as suggested by our weekly model.

If you're new to head-to-head matchups betting in golf, sportsbooks give bettors a variety of one-on-one or group matchups, pitting players against each other in a single round or for an entire tournament. Of course, before the tournament, we're looking at either first-round wagers or whole-tournament wagers. If only one of the players makes the cut (there's no cut this week), then that player is the winner by default, assuming they finish.

Historically, top-ranked players are about a 50-50 shot to make the cut at The Players. That means some big names could fall flat and lead to cash in underdog matchups. We've looked for some of those this week.

2020 The Players Championship head-to-head matchup bets

Justin Thomas (+135) over Jon Rahm: This is a speculative play, given Thomas' decent Sawgrass record and how close the two are in our rankings. Thomas could pull out the win in what seems a 50-50 proposition in our model.

Shane Lowry (+110) over Matt Fitzpatrick: Fitz gets himself into position a lot in Europe, but his game doesn't always translate over here. Lowry comes out stronger in our model.

Adam Scott (EVEN) over Webb Simpson: This is a tight matchup, just as so many are this week. However, Scott rates out better and has better long-term success at this venue.

