DraftKings launches first tier-based daily fantasy golf games for the 2020 Players Championship

One of the complaints of casual daily fantasy golf players is the difficulty in setting lineups. With a salary cap of $50,000, fielding a team of six players can be a mathematical challenge and a turn-off to some players.

DraftKings, however, is looking to bring the casual golf fan and DFS golf player into the fold this week. The company is introducing its first-ever tier-based daily fantasy golf games in time for the 2020 Players Championship.

The tier-based daily fantasy golf games ask players to pick six players, but they'll ask gamers to pick one player from each of six tiers. The tiers are based on how they're rated by DraftKings and how their playing style might line up with the host course, which, this week, is TPC Sawgrass.

The six tiers do not cover every player in the field, limiting the number of players available to be picked to some of the most popular and highest-ranked. For example, there are three players in Tier 1 for The Players (Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas), while there are five players with a salary of $10,000 or higher in the Classic game, which would be considered Tier 1 by comparison.

The DraftKings golf scoring system remains the same under Tiers.

The Tiers games will be available for each PGA Tour and European Tour event moving forward, sitting alongside Classic salary cap-driven games.