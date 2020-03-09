Jim and Tabitha Furyk will host new PGA Tour Champions event in Jacksonville, Fla.

Jim and Tabitha Furyk will be the co-hosts of a new PGA Tour Champions event coming to Jacksonville, Fla., starting in October 2021.

The Constellation Furyk and Friends event will be played at 100-year-old Donald Ross-designed Timuquana Country Club from Oct. 8-10, 2021, marking the Tour's return to its home base for the first time in 19 years.

The Florida Times-Union reported Constellation Energy and Timuquana both signed five-year deals to run the event, which will feature a $2 million purse and air on Golf Channel. Constellation Energy had previously been a PGA Tour Champions sponsor, putting their name on the Senior Players Championship for seven years before that deal ended after the 2018 event.

Furyk, the 2003 US Open winner and a 17-time PGA Tour champion, will host with his wife, Tabitha, and their joint foundation will be the tournament's charitable beneficiary. Furyk becomes the second PGA Tour Champions player to host an event, with Steve Stricker hosting the American Family Insurance Championship in his native Madison, Wis., in June.

Baltimore-based Constellation, which has guaranteed $500,000 annually to the foundation starting next year, has been a sponsor of Furyk throughout much of the latter stages of his PGA Tour career through its parent company, Exelon Energy.

“We think it’s a huge opportunity to raise more dollars to help folks and more charitable organizations in Northeast Florida,” Furyk told the Florida Times-Union.

The Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation helps children and families in the Northeast Florida region, with a particular emphasis on child health care and wellness. For years, the Furyk and Friends event has been staged around The Players Championship, but the two-day nature of the event limited the charitable donations.

The last time a PGA Tour Champions event was played in the Jacksonville area was the the Legends of Golf from 1998-2002. The Senior Players Championship was played was at Sawgrass Country Club in 1987 and at TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley in 1988 and '89.