2020 The Players Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The Players Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds to start the week.

Jon Rahm is next best on the liest at 11-to-1, with Justin Thomas coming in at 15-to-1 as both players seek a first Players title.

Bryson DeChambeau is at 19-to-1 as he continues to rack up high finishes in all kinds of tournaments.

Five players are at 21-to-1: Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

The Players Championship may not be a major in the broader golf world, but with a five-year Tour exemption and a $15 million purse, it is functionally one for the players in the field. This is the second year with Sawgrass back in March after a dozen years in May.

We typically like ballstrikers here more than great putters. The greens can be confounding, and a lack of accuracy is going to be a crusher.

Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is playing tremendous golf at the moment. His putting may ultimately let him down, but he's probably going to contend.

Webb Simpson: Simpson is a past winner here, and he has no problem playing well in difficult conditions or on a tough setup.

Sungjae Im: Sungjae would be contending for a third-consecutive week, which would likely be a problem for many players. This kid is young and isn't anywhere near tired.

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is a young stud, and he doesn't seem to care where he plays. His game travels all over.

