2020 The Players Championship betting odds: Picks, who will win

The 2020 The Players Championship betting odds have been released for the week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, with the world No. 1 coming in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds to start the week.
Jon Rahm is next best on the liest at 11-to-1, with Justin Thomas coming in at 15-to-1 as both players seek a first Players title.
Bryson DeChambeau is at 19-to-1 as he continues to rack up high finishes in all kinds of tournaments.
Five players are at 21-to-1: Patrick Cantlay, Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.
2020 The Players Championship expert picks and bets
Get a 100% welcome bonus with your first deposit at with BetDSI
The Players Championship may not be a major in the broader golf world, but with a five-year Tour exemption and a $15 million purse, it is functionally one for the players in the field. This is the second year with Sawgrass back in March after a dozen years in May.
We typically like ballstrikers here more than great putters. The greens can be confounding, and a lack of accuracy is going to be a crusher.
Win bets
Sign up for GNN Plus to see our PGA Tour model for The Players Championship!
Bryson DeChambeau: Bryson is playing tremendous golf at the moment. His putting may ultimately let him down, but he's probably going to contend.
Webb Simpson: Simpson is a past winner here, and he has no problem playing well in difficult conditions or on a tough setup.
Sungjae Im: Sungjae would be contending for a third-consecutive week, which would likely be a problem for many players. This kid is young and isn't anywhere near tired.
Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is a young stud, and he doesn't seem to care where he plays. His game travels all over.
2020 The Players Championship betting odds
- Rory McIlroy: +750
- Jon Rahm: +1100
- Justin Thomas: +1500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1900
- Patrick Cantlay: +2100
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2100
- Xander Schauffele: +2100
- Webb Simpson: +2100
- Patrick Reed: +2100
- Tommy Fleetwood: +2300
- Dustin Johnson: +2300
- Adam Scott: +2300
- SungJae Im: +2600
- Brooks Koepka: +2900
- Collin Morikawa: +3100
- Rickie Fowler: +3400
- Marc Leishman: +3400
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3400
- Gary Woodland: +4100
- Matt Kuchar: +4100
- Paul Casey: +4100
- Tony Finau: +4100
- Justin Rose: +4100
- Sergio Garcia: +4100
- Henrik Stenson: +4800
- Abraham Ancer: +4800
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +5000
- Jason Day: +5100
- Daniel Berger: +5100
- Shane Lowry: +5100
- Louis Oosthuizen: +5600
- Billy Horschel: +5600
- Scottie Scheffler: +5600
- Joel Dahmen: +5800
- Jordan Spieth: +6600
- Byeong Hun An: +6700
- Viktor Hovland: +6700
- Brandt Snedeker: +8200
- Ian Poulter: +8200
- Kevin Na: +8200
- Kevin Kisner: +8200
- Max Homa: +8200
- Harris English: +8200
- Jason Kokrak: +10200
- Bubba Watson: +10200
- Phil Mickelson: +10200
- Ryan Moore: +10200
- Bernd Wiesberger: +10200
- Sung Kang: +10200
- Keegan Bradley: +10200
- J T Poston: +10200
- Cameron Smith: +9500
- Erik Van Rooyen: +10200
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +10200
- Jim Furyk: +10200
- Joaquin Niemann: +10200
- Graeme Mcdowell: +10200
- Bud Cauley: +10200
- Matt Wallace: +10200
- Keith Mitchell: +10200
- Brendon Todd: +10200
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +11200
- Ryan Palmer: +12800
- Adam Hadwin: +12800
- Chez Reavie: +12800
- Francesco Molinari: +12800
- Harold Varner III: +12800
- J B Holmes: +12800
- Danny Willett: +12800
- Emiliano Grillo: +12800
- Charles Howell: +12800
- Russell Henley: +12800
- Rory Sabbatini: +12800
- Corey Conners: +12800
- Matthew Wolff: +12800
- Lucas Glover: +12800
- Nick Taylor: +12800
- Victor Perez: +12800
- Talor Gooch: +12800
- Russell Knox: +12800
- Cameron Champ: +12800
- Danny Lee: +15100
- Jhonattan Vegas: +15100
- Branden Grace: +15100
- Tom Hoge: +15100
- Patrick Rodgers: +15100
- Wyndham Clark: +15100
- Charley Hoffman: +15100
- Lanto Griffin: +15100
- Carlos Ortiz: +15100
- Brian Harman: +15100
- Scott Piercy: +15100
- Aaron Wise: +15100
- Adam Long: +15100
- Kevin Streelman: +15100
- Sam Burns: +15100
- Vaughn Taylor: +15100
- Si Woo Kim: +15100
- Sebastian Munoz: +17600
- Andrew Landry: +17600
- Matt Jones: +17600
- Martin Laird: +20100
- Luke List: +20100
- Dylan Frittelli: +20100
- Nick Watney: +20100
- Zach Johnson: +20100
- Cameron Tringale: +20100
- Andrew Putnam: +20100
- Mackenzie Hughes: +20100
- Jazz Janewattananond: +20100
- Denny McCarthy: +20100
- Pat Perez: +20100
- Brice Garnett: +20100
- Jason Dufner: +23000
- Kyle Stanley: +25100
- Kyoung Hoon Lee: +25100
- Adam Schenk: +25100
- Mark Hubbard: +25100
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat: +25100
- Troy Merritt: +25100
- C T Pan: +25100
- Nate Lashley: +25100
- Chesson Hadley: +25100
- Aaron Baddeley: +25100
- Sepp Straka: +25100
- Kevin Tway: +30100
- Scott Stallings: +35100
- Sam Ryder: +35100
- Bronson Burgoon: +35100
- Scott Brown: +40100
- Michael Thompson: +40100
- Brian Gay: +40100
- Brian Stuard: +40100
- J J Spaun: +40100
- Chris Stroud: +40100
- Peter Malnati: +40100
- Matt Every: +40100
- Tyler Duncan: +40100
- Roger Sloan: +50100
- Patton Kizzire: +50100
- Ryan Armour: +50100
- Retief Goosen: +50100
- Jim Herman: +50100