2020 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his first-ever PGA Tour Champions title with a two-shot win at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Els won the 54-hole event with a 16-under 197 total, defeating Glen Day, Robert Karlsson and Fred Couples.

Scott McCarron finished alone in fifth place in the 78-player event, just a shot out of joint second place.

Jay Haas pulled out a sixth-place finish that proved a bit of a surprise.

Els won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Els had almost won the season opener in Hawaii, falling in a playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

The PGA Tour Champions schedule takes a pause of three weeks before the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Miss.

2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

