2020 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Champions Tour

2020 Hoag Classic final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/09/2020 at 9:45 am
Golf News Net


The 2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Ernie Els, who earned his first-ever PGA Tour Champions title with a two-shot win at Newport Beach Country Club in Newport Beach, Calif.

Els won the 54-hole event with a 16-under 197 total, defeating Glen Day, Robert Karlsson and Fred Couples.

Scott McCarron finished alone in fifth place in the 78-player event, just a shot out of joint second place.

Jay Haas pulled out a sixth-place finish that proved a bit of a surprise.

Els won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Hoag Classic recap notes

Els had almost won the season opener in Hawaii, falling in a playoff at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

The PGA Tour Champions schedule takes a pause of three weeks before the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak in Biloxi, Miss.

2020 Hoag Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ernie Els -16 66 64 67 197 $270,000
T2 Glen Day -14 70 65 64 199 $132,000
T2 Fred Couples -14 67 66 66 199 $132,000
T2 Robert Karlsson -14 68 65 66 199 $132,000
5 Scott McCarron -13 63 68 69 200 $86,400
6 Jay Haas -12 67 67 67 201 $72,000
T7 Kevin Sutherland -11 69 68 65 202 $61,200
T7 David Morland IV -11 61 70 71 202 $61,200
9 Scott Dunlap -10 67 72 64 203 $50,400
T10 Steve Flesch -9 66 72 66 204 $43,200
T10 David McKenzie -9 68 68 68 204 $43,200
T10 Ken Duke -9 63 69 72 204 $43,200
T13 Miguel Angel Jimenez -8 66 68 71 205 $35,100
T13 Chris DiMarco -8 66 67 72 205 $35,100
T15 Kenny Perry -7 68 71 67 206 $30,600
T15 Jesper Parnevik -7 68 70 68 206 $30,600
T15 Kirk Triplett -7 70 65 71 206 $30,600
T18 Darren Clarke -6 71 69 67 207 $23,190
T18 Bob Estes -6 71 69 67 207 $23,190
T18 Paul Broadhurst -6 70 70 67 207 $23,190
T18 Tim Herron -6 69 70 68 207 $23,190
T18 John Huston -6 68 69 70 207 $23,190
T18 Ken Tanigawa -6 66 66 75 207 $23,190
T24 Scott Parel -5 70 70 68 208 $16,457
T24 Michael Allen -5 70 72 66 208 $16,457
T24 Tommy Armour III -5 72 67 69 208 $16,457
T24 Doug Barron -5 71 68 69 208 $16,457
T24 Woody Austin -5 67 71 70 208 $16,457
T24 Billy Mayfair -5 66 71 71 208 $16,457
T24 Gene Sauers -5 70 65 73 208 $16,457
T31 Bernhard Langer -4 70 71 68 209 $12,420
T31 Shaun Micheel -4 71 70 68 209 $12,420
T31 Brett Quigley -4 72 68 69 209 $12,420
T31 Loren Roberts -4 72 70 67 209 $12,420
T31 Jose Maria Olazabal -4 70 69 70 209 $12,420
T36 Stephen Ames -3 70 71 69 210 $9,566
T36 Fred Funk -3 68 73 69 210 $9,566
T36 Marco Dawson -3 68 72 70 210 $9,566
T36 Stephen Leaney -3 71 68 71 210 $9,566
T36 Retief Goosen -3 71 67 72 210 $9,566
T36 Russ Cochran -3 70 74 66 210 $9,566
T36 David Toms -3 65 69 76 210 $9,566
T43 Jerry Kelly -2 73 68 70 211 $7,560
T43 Cliff Kresge -2 70 70 71 211 $7,560
T43 Kent Jones -2 69 73 69 211 $7,560
T43 Corey Pavin -2 70 73 68 211 $7,560
47 Billy Andrade -1 74 71 67 212 $6,660
T48 Kevin Baker E 70 72 71 213 $5,760
T48 Lee Janzen E 70 73 70 213 $5,760
T48 Tim Petrovic E 72 71 70 213 $5,760
T48 Rocco Mediate E 70 76 67 213 $5,760
T52 Tom Pernice Jr 1 74 67 73 214 $4,356
T52 Olin Browne 1 73 70 71 214 $4,356
T52 Jeff Maggert 1 73 70 71 214 $4,356
T52 Thongchai Jaidee 1 72 73 69 214 $4,356
T52 Joe Durant 1 72 75 67 214 $4,356
T57 Brandt Jobe 2 70 71 74 215 $3,600
T57 Larry Mize 2 69 73 73 215 $3,600
T57 Angel Cabrera 2 73 72 70 215 $3,600
T60 David Frost 3 73 69 74 216 $2,970
T60 Rod Pampling 3 71 72 73 216 $2,970
T60 Tom Lehman 3 73 72 71 216 $2,970
T60 Paul Goydos 3 72 74 70 216 $2,970
T64 John Daly 4 71 72 74 217 $2,250
T64 Duffy Waldorf 4 76 69 72 217 $2,250
T64 Scott Verplank 4 73 73 71 217 $2,250
T64 Mark Calcavecchia 4 76 71 70 217 $2,250
T68 Robin Byrd 5 70 72 76 218 $1,692
T68 Wes Short Jr. 5 72 71 75 218 $1,692
T68 Jeff Sluman 5 73 74 71 218 $1,692
T71 Andrew Raitt 6 70 74 75 219 $1,323
T71 John Cook 6 71 75 73 219 $1,323
T71 Steve Pate 6 74 74 71 219 $1,323
T71 Tommy Tolles 6 74 76 69 219 $1,323
75 Mark O'Meara 7 73 78 69 220 $1,116
76 Tom Byrum 8 74 74 73 221 $1,044
77 Tom Kite 11 72 77 75 224 $972
78 Hale Irwin 19 79 72 81 232 $900

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.