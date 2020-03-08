2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
European Tour

2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

03/08/2020 at 6:38 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who prevailed in a lengthy playoff to pick up the win at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Campillo defeated David Drysdale with a birdie on the fifth playoff hole, ending one of the longer extra-session duels in recent European Tour memory as the sun was setting in the Middle East.

The pair played the 18th hole all five times in the sudden-death playoff, with the Spaniard making three birdies, including two lengthy putts to extend the playoff.

Both players finished tied at 13-under 271, with Niklas Lemke, Jeff Winther and Kalle Samooja finishing in third place, all a shot out of the playoff.

Campillo won the €258,655.56 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Campillo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is the minimum available to European Tour events.

Campillo thanked course designer and fellow countryman, Jose Maria Olazabal, for coming up with a design that so favored his game.

Drysdale was looking for his first European Tour win in 498 starts, which would have been a record for the longest number of starts to get to a win.

The European Tour was scheduled to have the Magical Kenya Open next week, but the event has been postponed out of government fears concerning the spread of coronavirus.

2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jorge Campillo -13 66 66 67 72 271 €258,655.56
P2 David Drysdale -13 67 69 64 71 271 €172,437.04
T3 Niklas Lemke -12 68 69 70 65 272 €80,185.06
T3 Kalle Samooja -12 70 67 66 69 272 €80,185.06
T3 Jeff Winther -12 66 69 65 72 272 €80,185.06
6 Alexander Björk -11 70 63 69 71 273 €54,318.91
T7 Nino Bertasio -10 72 69 67 66 274 €35,943.60
T7 George Coetzee -10 70 68 69 67 274 €35,943.60
T7 Marcus Kinhult -10 68 65 73 68 274 €35,943.60
T7 Pablo Larrazábal -10 72 67 63 72 274 €35,943.60
T7 Chris Paisley -10 69 70 67 68 274 €35,943.60
T12 Marcus Armitage -9 67 71 66 71 275 €24,024.48
T12 Lorenzo Gagli -9 66 70 69 70 275 €24,024.48
T12 Gavin Green -9 70 69 71 65 275 €24,024.48
T12 Scott Jamieson -9 67 68 69 71 275 €24,024.48
T12 Adrien Saddier -9 69 70 67 69 275 €24,024.48
T17 Thomas Detry -8 72 66 66 72 276 €19,710
T17 Benjamin Hebert -8 67 70 72 67 276 €19,710
T17 Benjamin Poke -8 68 67 66 75 276 €19,710
T17 Jack Senior -8 69 66 68 73 276 €19,710
T21 Joost Luiten -7 65 68 75 69 277 €16,606.07
T21 James Morrison -7 73 68 68 68 277 €16,606.07
T21 Matthieu Pavon -7 70 69 69 69 277 €16,606.07
T21 Thomas Pieters -7 66 70 70 71 277 €16,606.07
T21 Matthias Schwab -7 70 70 67 70 277 €16,606.07
T21 Jason Scrivener -7 70 71 70 66 277 €16,606.07
T21 Andy Sullivan -7 66 66 72 73 277 €16,606.07
T28 Alejandro Cañizares -6 71 69 68 70 278 €12,741.66
T28 S.S.P. Chawrasia -6 67 69 68 74 278 €12,741.66
T28 Darren Fichardt -6 67 68 73 70 278 €12,741.66
T28 Justin Harding -6 70 67 70 71 278 €12,741.66
T28 Matthew Jordan -6 70 67 69 72 278 €12,741.66
T28 Zander Lombard -6 70 69 70 69 278 €12,741.66
T28 Wilco Nienaber -6 68 70 69 71 278 €12,741.66
T28 Lars Van Meijel -6 70 66 71 71 278 €12,741.66
T28 Jeunghun Wang -6 70 69 72 67 278 €12,741.66
T28 Fabrizio Zanotti -6 69 68 71 70 278 €12,741.66
T38 Sebastian Heisele -5 68 72 69 70 279 €9,932.60
T38 Sihwan Kim -5 72 69 69 69 279 €9,932.60
T38 Joakim Lagergren -5 70 71 68 70 279 €9,932.60
T38 Romain Langasque -5 69 64 74 72 279 €9,932.60
T38 Jordan Smith -5 69 69 71 70 279 €9,932.60
T38 Sami Välimäki -5 70 71 65 73 279 €9,932.60
T44 Stephen Gallacher -4 72 68 68 72 280 €8,535.83
T44 Søren Kjeldsen -4 72 69 68 71 280 €8,535.83
T44 Brandon Stone -4 71 68 72 69 280 €8,535.83
T47 Steven Brown -3 71 70 70 70 281 €7,139.06
T47 Dave Coupland -3 68 68 77 68 281 €7,139.06
T47 Oliver Farr -3 74 64 71 72 281 €7,139.06
T47 Oliver Fisher -3 69 64 76 72 281 €7,139.06
T47 Renato Paratore -3 69 71 74 67 281 €7,139.06
T47 Haydn Porteous -3 73 68 71 69 281 €7,139.06
T53 Dean Burmester -2 69 67 72 74 282 €5,082.70
T53 Ross Fisher -2 68 73 69 72 282 €5,082.70
T53 Nicolai Højgaard -2 64 71 73 74 282 €5,082.70
T53 Masahiro Kawamura -2 76 65 69 72 282 €5,082.70
T53 Maximilian Kieffer -2 69 71 71 71 282 €5,082.70
T53 Carlos Pigem -2 66 71 72 73 282 €5,082.70
T53 Richie Ramsay -2 70 71 68 73 282 €5,082.70
T53 Antoine Rozner -2 69 69 70 74 282 €5,082.70
T61 Laurie Canter -1 72 69 69 73 283 €3,879.92
T61 Sean Crocker -1 71 70 72 70 283 €3,879.92
T61 Taehee Lee -1 70 70 73 70 283 €3,879.92
T61 Robert Macintyre -1 68 72 68 75 283 €3,879.92
T61 Toby Tree -1 71 69 72 71 283 €3,879.92
T66 Pedro Figueiredo E 70 71 71 72 284 €2,982.01
T66 Julien Guerrier E 72 69 75 68 284 €2,982.01
T66 Grégory Havret E 68 71 79 66 284 €2,982.01
T66 Kyongjun Moon E 67 70 75 72 284 €2,982.01
T66 Robert Rock E 72 69 68 75 284 €2,982.01
T66 Cormac Sharvin E 71 69 73 71 284 €2,982.01
T72 David Horsey 1 69 69 74 73 285 €2,322
T72 Clément Sordet 1 72 66 74 73 285 €2,322
T72 Yassine Touhami 1 68 71 71 75 285 €2,322
T75 Hennie Du Plessis 3 72 69 73 73 287 €2,314.50
T75 Sebastian Soderberg 3 74 66 72 75 287 €2,314.50
77 Brandon Robinson-Thompson 8 72 68 72 80 292 €2,310

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.