2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who prevailed in a lengthy playoff to pick up the win at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.
Campillo defeated David Drysdale with a birdie on the fifth playoff hole, ending one of the longer extra-session duels in recent European Tour memory as the sun was setting in the Middle East.
The pair played the 18th hole all five times in the sudden-death playoff, with the Spaniard making three birdies, including two lengthy putts to extend the playoff.
Both players finished tied at 13-under 271, with Niklas Lemke, Jeff Winther and Kalle Samooja finishing in third place, all a shot out of the playoff.
Campillo won the €258,655.56 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes
Campillo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is the minimum available to European Tour events.
Campillo thanked course designer and fellow countryman, Jose Maria Olazabal, for coming up with a design that so favored his game.
Drysdale was looking for his first European Tour win in 498 starts, which would have been a record for the longest number of starts to get to a win.
The European Tour was scheduled to have the Magical Kenya Open next week, but the event has been postponed out of government fears concerning the spread of coronavirus.
2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Jorge Campillo
|-13
|66
|66
|67
|72
|271
|€258,655.56
|P2
|David Drysdale
|-13
|67
|69
|64
|71
|271
|€172,437.04
|T3
|Niklas Lemke
|-12
|68
|69
|70
|65
|272
|€80,185.06
|T3
|Kalle Samooja
|-12
|70
|67
|66
|69
|272
|€80,185.06
|T3
|Jeff Winther
|-12
|66
|69
|65
|72
|272
|€80,185.06
|6
|Alexander Björk
|-11
|70
|63
|69
|71
|273
|€54,318.91
|T7
|Nino Bertasio
|-10
|72
|69
|67
|66
|274
|€35,943.60
|T7
|George Coetzee
|-10
|70
|68
|69
|67
|274
|€35,943.60
|T7
|Marcus Kinhult
|-10
|68
|65
|73
|68
|274
|€35,943.60
|T7
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-10
|72
|67
|63
|72
|274
|€35,943.60
|T7
|Chris Paisley
|-10
|69
|70
|67
|68
|274
|€35,943.60
|T12
|Marcus Armitage
|-9
|67
|71
|66
|71
|275
|€24,024.48
|T12
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-9
|66
|70
|69
|70
|275
|€24,024.48
|T12
|Gavin Green
|-9
|70
|69
|71
|65
|275
|€24,024.48
|T12
|Scott Jamieson
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|€24,024.48
|T12
|Adrien Saddier
|-9
|69
|70
|67
|69
|275
|€24,024.48
|T17
|Thomas Detry
|-8
|72
|66
|66
|72
|276
|€19,710
|T17
|Benjamin Hebert
|-8
|67
|70
|72
|67
|276
|€19,710
|T17
|Benjamin Poke
|-8
|68
|67
|66
|75
|276
|€19,710
|T17
|Jack Senior
|-8
|69
|66
|68
|73
|276
|€19,710
|T21
|Joost Luiten
|-7
|65
|68
|75
|69
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|James Morrison
|-7
|73
|68
|68
|68
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|Matthieu Pavon
|-7
|70
|69
|69
|69
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|Thomas Pieters
|-7
|66
|70
|70
|71
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|Matthias Schwab
|-7
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|Jason Scrivener
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|66
|277
|€16,606.07
|T21
|Andy Sullivan
|-7
|66
|66
|72
|73
|277
|€16,606.07
|T28
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-6
|71
|69
|68
|70
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|S.S.P. Chawrasia
|-6
|67
|69
|68
|74
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Darren Fichardt
|-6
|67
|68
|73
|70
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Justin Harding
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|71
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Matthew Jordan
|-6
|70
|67
|69
|72
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Zander Lombard
|-6
|70
|69
|70
|69
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Wilco Nienaber
|-6
|68
|70
|69
|71
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Lars Van Meijel
|-6
|70
|66
|71
|71
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Jeunghun Wang
|-6
|70
|69
|72
|67
|278
|€12,741.66
|T28
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-6
|69
|68
|71
|70
|278
|€12,741.66
|T38
|Sebastian Heisele
|-5
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|€9,932.60
|T38
|Sihwan Kim
|-5
|72
|69
|69
|69
|279
|€9,932.60
|T38
|Joakim Lagergren
|-5
|70
|71
|68
|70
|279
|€9,932.60
|T38
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|69
|64
|74
|72
|279
|€9,932.60
|T38
|Jordan Smith
|-5
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|€9,932.60
|T38
|Sami Välimäki
|-5
|70
|71
|65
|73
|279
|€9,932.60
|T44
|Stephen Gallacher
|-4
|72
|68
|68
|72
|280
|€8,535.83
|T44
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-4
|72
|69
|68
|71
|280
|€8,535.83
|T44
|Brandon Stone
|-4
|71
|68
|72
|69
|280
|€8,535.83
|T47
|Steven Brown
|-3
|71
|70
|70
|70
|281
|€7,139.06
|T47
|Dave Coupland
|-3
|68
|68
|77
|68
|281
|€7,139.06
|T47
|Oliver Farr
|-3
|74
|64
|71
|72
|281
|€7,139.06
|T47
|Oliver Fisher
|-3
|69
|64
|76
|72
|281
|€7,139.06
|T47
|Renato Paratore
|-3
|69
|71
|74
|67
|281
|€7,139.06
|T47
|Haydn Porteous
|-3
|73
|68
|71
|69
|281
|€7,139.06
|T53
|Dean Burmester
|-2
|69
|67
|72
|74
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|68
|73
|69
|72
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-2
|64
|71
|73
|74
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-2
|76
|65
|69
|72
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-2
|69
|71
|71
|71
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Carlos Pigem
|-2
|66
|71
|72
|73
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Richie Ramsay
|-2
|70
|71
|68
|73
|282
|€5,082.70
|T53
|Antoine Rozner
|-2
|69
|69
|70
|74
|282
|€5,082.70
|T61
|Laurie Canter
|-1
|72
|69
|69
|73
|283
|€3,879.92
|T61
|Sean Crocker
|-1
|71
|70
|72
|70
|283
|€3,879.92
|T61
|Taehee Lee
|-1
|70
|70
|73
|70
|283
|€3,879.92
|T61
|Robert Macintyre
|-1
|68
|72
|68
|75
|283
|€3,879.92
|T61
|Toby Tree
|-1
|71
|69
|72
|71
|283
|€3,879.92
|T66
|Pedro Figueiredo
|E
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|€2,982.01
|T66
|Julien Guerrier
|E
|72
|69
|75
|68
|284
|€2,982.01
|T66
|Grégory Havret
|E
|68
|71
|79
|66
|284
|€2,982.01
|T66
|Kyongjun Moon
|E
|67
|70
|75
|72
|284
|€2,982.01
|T66
|Robert Rock
|E
|72
|69
|68
|75
|284
|€2,982.01
|T66
|Cormac Sharvin
|E
|71
|69
|73
|71
|284
|€2,982.01
|T72
|David Horsey
|1
|69
|69
|74
|73
|285
|€2,322
|T72
|Clément Sordet
|1
|72
|66
|74
|73
|285
|€2,322
|T72
|Yassine Touhami
|1
|68
|71
|71
|75
|285
|€2,322
|T75
|Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|72
|69
|73
|73
|287
|€2,314.50
|T75
|Sebastian Soderberg
|3
|74
|66
|72
|75
|287
|€2,314.50
|77
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|8
|72
|68
|72
|80
|292
|€2,310