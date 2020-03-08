2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Jorge Campillo, who prevailed in a lengthy playoff to pick up the win at Education City Golf Club in Doha, Qatar.

Campillo defeated David Drysdale with a birdie on the fifth playoff hole, ending one of the longer extra-session duels in recent European Tour memory as the sun was setting in the Middle East.

The pair played the 18th hole all five times in the sudden-death playoff, with the Spaniard making three birdies, including two lengthy putts to extend the playoff.

Both players finished tied at 13-under 271, with Niklas Lemke, Jeff Winther and Kalle Samooja finishing in third place, all a shot out of the playoff.

Campillo won the €258,655.56 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters recap notes

Campillo earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is the minimum available to European Tour events.

Campillo thanked course designer and fellow countryman, Jose Maria Olazabal, for coming up with a design that so favored his game.

Drysdale was looking for his first European Tour win in 498 starts, which would have been a record for the longest number of starts to get to a win.

The European Tour was scheduled to have the Magical Kenya Open next week, but the event has been postponed out of government fears concerning the spread of coronavirus.

2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details