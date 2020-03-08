The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,674,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and more of the world's best players.
The 120-player field is an invitational event, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational carrying elevated status.
A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.
The event is played this year at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
This is the 11th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second event of the Florida Swing throughout March.
What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, effectively getting the winner into the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The winner gets 66 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-4
|68
|69
|73
|74
|284
|$1,674,000
|2
|Marc Leishman
|-3
|71
|69
|72
|73
|285
|$1,013,700
|3
|Sungjae Im
|-2
|70
|69
|74
|73
|286
|$641,700
|4
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-1
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|$455,700
|T5
|Keith Mitchell
|E
|68
|75
|74
|71
|288
|$330,731
|T5
|Joel Dahmen
|E
|72
|72
|73
|71
|288
|$330,731
|T5
|Danny Lee
|E
|71
|67
|75
|75
|288
|$330,731
|T5
|Rory McIlroy
|E
|66
|73
|73
|76
|288
|$330,731
|T9
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|1
|70
|75
|75
|69
|289
|$244,125
|T9
|Collin Morikawa
|1
|70
|71
|75
|73
|289
|$244,125
|T9
|Sung Kang
|1
|69
|68
|78
|74
|289
|$244,125
|T9
|Harris English
|1
|69
|70
|74
|76
|289
|$244,125
|T13
|Talor Gooch
|2
|67
|80
|72
|71
|290
|$188,325
|T13
|Charley Hoffman
|2
|70
|73
|74
|73
|290
|$188,325
|T15
|Patrick Reed
|3
|70
|70
|80
|71
|291
|$160,425
|T15
|Tom Hoge
|3
|70
|70
|76
|75
|291
|$160,425
|T15
|Scottie Scheffler
|3
|67
|74
|75
|75
|291
|$160,425
|T18
|Danny Willett
|4
|71
|71
|77
|73
|292
|$118,885
|T18
|Brendon Todd
|4
|68
|72
|78
|74
|292
|$118,885
|T18
|Rickie Fowler
|4
|71
|70
|77
|74
|292
|$118,885
|T18
|Jason Kokrak
|4
|71
|75
|72
|74
|292
|$118,885
|T18
|Dylan Frittelli
|4
|71
|72
|74
|75
|292
|$118,885
|T18
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|4
|68
|72
|73
|79
|292
|$118,885
|T24
|Jimmy Walker
|5
|73
|69
|80
|71
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Adam Long
|5
|69
|74
|78
|72
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Beau Hossler
|5
|73
|72
|76
|72
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|73
|74
|72
|74
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Matt Wallace
|5
|69
|73
|76
|75
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Troy Merritt
|5
|71
|72
|75
|75
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Max Homa
|5
|72
|75
|70
|76
|293
|$72,424
|T24
|Patrick Rodgers
|5
|73
|70
|73
|77
|293
|$72,424
|T32
|Ian Poulter
|6
|69
|77
|74
|74
|294
|$54,289
|T32
|Zach Johnson
|6
|72
|73
|74
|75
|294
|$54,289
|T32
|Graeme McDowell
|6
|68
|74
|76
|76
|294
|$54,289
|T32
|Bud Cauley
|6
|71
|72
|75
|76
|294
|$54,289
|T36
|Billy Horschel
|7
|72
|73
|77
|73
|295
|$43,322
|T36
|Kevin Na
|7
|70
|72
|79
|74
|295
|$43,322
|T36
|Zac Blair
|7
|74
|70
|77
|74
|295
|$43,322
|T36
|Harold Varner III
|7
|70
|74
|76
|75
|295
|$43,322
|T36
|Lanto Griffin
|7
|71
|73
|76
|75
|295
|$43,322
|T36
|Sam Burns
|7
|68
|72
|76
|79
|295
|$43,322
|T42
|Harry Higgs
|8
|72
|73
|76
|75
|296
|$33,015
|T42
|Keegan Bradley
|8
|73
|72
|76
|75
|296
|$33,015
|T42
|Steve Stricker
|8
|72
|74
|74
|76
|296
|$33,015
|T42
|Viktor Hovland
|8
|74
|73
|72
|77
|296
|$33,015
|T42
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|8
|72
|73
|72
|79
|296
|$33,015
|T47
|Brooks Koepka
|9
|72
|73
|81
|71
|297
|$25,054
|T47
|Scott Harrington
|9
|71
|70
|79
|77
|297
|$25,054
|T47
|Rory Sabbatini
|9
|70
|74
|74
|79
|297
|$25,054
|T47
|Stewart Cink
|9
|72
|70
|75
|80
|297
|$25,054
|T47
|Matt Jones
|9
|75
|68
|73
|81
|297
|$25,054
|T52
|Ryan Moore
|10
|71
|75
|82
|70
|298
|$22,274
|T52
|Matthew Wolff
|10
|73
|73
|81
|71
|298
|$22,274
|T52
|Kevin Chappell
|10
|72
|74
|75
|77
|298
|$22,274
|T52
|Xin-Jun Zhang
|10
|70
|75
|75
|78
|298
|$22,274
|T56
|Abraham Ancer
|11
|73
|74
|79
|73
|299
|$21,204
|T56
|Robby Shelton
|11
|72
|75
|78
|74
|299
|$21,204
|T56
|Scott Brown
|11
|69
|76
|79
|75
|299
|$21,204
|T56
|Hideki Matsuyama
|11
|69
|73
|80
|77
|299
|$21,204
|T56
|Byeong-Hun An
|11
|71
|76
|75
|77
|299
|$21,204
|T56
|Nick Taylor
|11
|73
|73
|74
|79
|299
|$21,204
|T62
|Doc Redman
|12
|73
|73
|79
|75
|300
|$20,274
|T62
|Sam Saunders
|12
|74
|73
|78
|75
|300
|$20,274
|T62
|Rod Perry
|12
|72
|73
|79
|76
|300
|$20,274
|T62
|Brian Gay
|12
|73
|72
|78
|77
|300
|$20,274
|66
|Davis Love III
|13
|72
|73
|76
|80
|301
|$19,809
|67
|Vaughn Taylor
|14
|73
|73
|77
|79
|302
|$19,623
|68
|Wyndham Clark
|20
|74
|72
|82
|80
|308
|$19,437
|69
|Rob Oppenheim
|25
|69
|78
|83
|83
|313
|$19,251