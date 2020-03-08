2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla., earning a paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Arnold Palmer Invitational prize pool is at $1,674,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,013,700.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Marc Leishman and Sungjae Im.

This tournament started with 120 players, and there was a 36-hole cut to players at 3-over 147 or better.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, assuming they are a PGA Tour member. Non-PGA Tour members get the equivalent of non-member points that are tracked on a separate list and can help a player earn PGA Tour membership or special temporary status.

Additionally, there are 66 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line, as this is a strong field with a good number of top-50 players committing to play.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a three-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the Masters, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tyrrell Hatton -4 68 69 73 74 284 $1,674,000
2 Marc Leishman -3 71 69 72 73 285 $1,013,700
3 Sungjae Im -2 70 69 74 73 286 $641,700
4 Bryson DeChambeau -1 73 71 72 71 287 $455,700
T5 Keith Mitchell E 68 75 74 71 288 $330,731
T5 Joel Dahmen E 72 72 73 71 288 $330,731
T5 Danny Lee E 71 67 75 75 288 $330,731
T5 Rory McIlroy E 66 73 73 76 288 $330,731
T9 Matthew Fitzpatrick 1 70 75 75 69 289 $244,125
T9 Collin Morikawa 1 70 71 75 73 289 $244,125
T9 Sung Kang 1 69 68 78 74 289 $244,125
T9 Harris English 1 69 70 74 76 289 $244,125
T13 Talor Gooch 2 67 80 72 71 290 $188,325
T13 Charley Hoffman 2 70 73 74 73 290 $188,325
T15 Patrick Reed 3 70 70 80 71 291 $160,425
T15 Tom Hoge 3 70 70 76 75 291 $160,425
T15 Scottie Scheffler 3 67 74 75 75 291 $160,425
T18 Danny Willett 4 71 71 77 73 292 $118,885
T18 Brendon Todd 4 68 72 78 74 292 $118,885
T18 Rickie Fowler 4 71 70 77 74 292 $118,885
T18 Jason Kokrak 4 71 75 72 74 292 $118,885
T18 Dylan Frittelli 4 71 72 74 75 292 $118,885
T18 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 68 72 73 79 292 $118,885
T24 Jimmy Walker 5 73 69 80 71 293 $72,424
T24 Adam Long 5 69 74 78 72 293 $72,424
T24 Beau Hossler 5 73 72 76 72 293 $72,424
T24 Xander Schauffele 5 73 74 72 74 293 $72,424
T24 Matt Wallace 5 69 73 76 75 293 $72,424
T24 Troy Merritt 5 71 72 75 75 293 $72,424
T24 Max Homa 5 72 75 70 76 293 $72,424
T24 Patrick Rodgers 5 73 70 73 77 293 $72,424
T32 Ian Poulter 6 69 77 74 74 294 $54,289
T32 Zach Johnson 6 72 73 74 75 294 $54,289
T32 Graeme McDowell 6 68 74 76 76 294 $54,289
T32 Bud Cauley 6 71 72 75 76 294 $54,289
T36 Billy Horschel 7 72 73 77 73 295 $43,322
T36 Kevin Na 7 70 72 79 74 295 $43,322
T36 Zac Blair 7 74 70 77 74 295 $43,322
T36 Harold Varner III 7 70 74 76 75 295 $43,322
T36 Lanto Griffin 7 71 73 76 75 295 $43,322
T36 Sam Burns 7 68 72 76 79 295 $43,322
T42 Harry Higgs 8 72 73 76 75 296 $33,015
T42 Keegan Bradley 8 73 72 76 75 296 $33,015
T42 Steve Stricker 8 72 74 74 76 296 $33,015
T42 Viktor Hovland 8 74 73 72 77 296 $33,015
T42 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 8 72 73 72 79 296 $33,015
T47 Brooks Koepka 9 72 73 81 71 297 $25,054
T47 Scott Harrington 9 71 70 79 77 297 $25,054
T47 Rory Sabbatini 9 70 74 74 79 297 $25,054
T47 Stewart Cink 9 72 70 75 80 297 $25,054
T47 Matt Jones 9 75 68 73 81 297 $25,054
T52 Ryan Moore 10 71 75 82 70 298 $22,274
T52 Matthew Wolff 10 73 73 81 71 298 $22,274
T52 Kevin Chappell 10 72 74 75 77 298 $22,274
T52 Xin-Jun Zhang 10 70 75 75 78 298 $22,274
T56 Abraham Ancer 11 73 74 79 73 299 $21,204
T56 Robby Shelton 11 72 75 78 74 299 $21,204
T56 Scott Brown 11 69 76 79 75 299 $21,204
T56 Hideki Matsuyama 11 69 73 80 77 299 $21,204
T56 Byeong-Hun An 11 71 76 75 77 299 $21,204
T56 Nick Taylor 11 73 73 74 79 299 $21,204
T62 Doc Redman 12 73 73 79 75 300 $20,274
T62 Sam Saunders 12 74 73 78 75 300 $20,274
T62 Rod Perry 12 72 73 79 76 300 $20,274
T62 Brian Gay 12 73 72 78 77 300 $20,274
66 Davis Love III 13 72 73 76 80 301 $19,809
67 Vaughn Taylor 14 73 73 77 79 302 $19,623
68 Wyndham Clark 20 74 72 82 80 308 $19,437
69 Rob Oppenheim 25 69 78 83 83 313 $19,251

