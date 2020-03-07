Tiger Woods 2020 schedule: When will he play next?

Tiger Woods' 2020 schedule has taken shape after coming back to competitive golf in 2018 and winning the Masters and Zozo Championship in 2019. So, what tournaments will Tiger Woods play in 2020?

Tiger Woods' 2020 schedule is also dependent upon his health and stamina, as well barring some kind of unforeseen setback.

Starting 2020, Tiger Woods committed to starts at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and the 2020 Genesis Invitational, formerly the Northern Trust Open, at Riviera Country Club. Woods' tournament-running company, TGR Live, now runs the old Los Angeles Open.

Woods has said his schedule will be built around training and preparing for the four major championships, and he has said he will have difficult decisions to make with the PGA Tour moving up The Players to March and the PGA Championship going to May.

Woods chose not to play in the WGC-Mexico Championship, The Honda Classic, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which he has won eight times in his career, and The Players.

Woods will be eligible to compete in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play; he advanced to the quarterfinals in that event last year. However, it's likely he will just play in the Masters.

Before the PGA Championship, Woods is likely to only play the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte.

After the PGA Championship, Woods resumes his typical US Open prep, playing Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Ohio. It's his final start before the U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

Look for him to then take off before the Open Championship and a brief rest before potentially playing in the Olympic golf tournament in Tokyo and the FedEx Cup playoffs. He should then be on the 2020 Ryder Cup team, defend his title at the Zozo Championship and round out his year with the Hero World Challenge.

Woods won the Masters, and he's exempt into the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open and the Open Championship by virtue of his past wins, including an exemption through the 2023 U.S. Open.

Tiger Woods expected 2020 schedule

