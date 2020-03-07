2020 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
The Players Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and more. Tiger Woods is not competing in the event, citing back issues.
This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule.
Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to continue on the form that won him the 2019 FedEx Cup.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, should they choose to play.
The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2020 The Players Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Matt Every
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Jim Furyk
- Sergio Garcia
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Retief Goosen
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Charles Howell III
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Graeme McDowell
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
Top 50 players in 2020 The Players Championship field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Brooks Koepka
- 4. Justin Thomas
- 5. Dustin Johnson
- 6. Patrick Cantlay
- 7. Adam Scott
- 8. Webb Simpson
- 9. Patrick Reed
- 10. Tommy Fleetwood
- 12. Xander Schauffele
- 13. Justin Rose
- 14. Bryson DeChambeau
- 15. Tony Finau
- 16. Matt Kuchar
- 17. Gary Woodland
- 18. Louis Oosthuizen
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 21. Marc Leishman
- 22. Paul Casey
- 23. Bernd Wiesberger
- 24. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 26. Francesco Molinari
- 27. Rickie Fowler
- 29. Abraham Ancer
- 30. Kevin Na
- 31. Henrik Stenson
- 32. Tyrrell Hatton
- 33. Danny Willett
- 34. Kevin Kisner
- 35. Billy Horschel
- 36. Chez Reavie
- 37. Cameron Smith
- 39. Victor Perez
- 40. Jazz Janewattananond
- 41. Sergio Garcia
- 42. Erik van Rooyen
- 43. Matt Wallace
- 44. Rafa Cabrera Bello
- 45. Jason Day
- 46. Brandt Snedeker
- 47. Byeong Hun An
- 48. Bubba Watson
- 49. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 50. Graeme McDowell