2020 The Players Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2020 The Players Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

The Players Championship field is headlined by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and more. Tiger Woods is not competing in the event, citing back issues.

This is a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this being the biggest event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion of this event, and he'll look to continue on the form that won him the 2019 FedEx Cup.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event. There's also an spot left open for the winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational, should they choose to play.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 The Players Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Matt Every

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Sergio Garcia

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Retief Goosen

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Henrik Stenson

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

