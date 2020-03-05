The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse is set for $9.3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,674,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and more of the world's best players.

The 120-player field is an invitational event, with the Arnold Palmer Invitational carrying elevated status.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

This is the 11th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the year and the second event of the Florida Swing throughout March.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, effectively getting the winner into the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The winner gets 66 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the Masters, The Players Championship and the PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational purse, winner's share, prize money payout