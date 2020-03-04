2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC Sports

The 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational continues the PGA Tour's Florida Swing at Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut after 36 holes. NBC airs the final two rounds on the tournament, with all four rounds at the course Arnold Palmer once owned.

Francesco Molinari is defending champion, as a world-class field including Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott and Tommy Fleetwood seek a big win.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round, Friday's second round, Saturday's third round and Sunday's final round.

On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be four hours from 2-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel is on from 12:30-2:30 p.m. before NBC takes over at 2:30 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. However, if you prefer to watch the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV times and schedule.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern