UNBOXING: The adidas Golf Codechaose golf shoes look awesome

Some of Ryan Ballengee's favorite golf shoes mix style, comfort and performance on a spikeless base. adidas Golf's new Codechaos golf shoes appear to offer that perfect mix, boasting a new Twistgrip traction platform, a waterproof multi-layer mesh upper and full-length Boost cushioning.

Ryan Ballengee unboxes the adidas Golf Codechaos Boa model, which comes in a high-top style with a stretch-knit collar and his closure system of choice.

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku and Amazon Fire TV!