TaylorMade offering 4 dozen for the price of 3, free personalization on TP5 and TP5x golf balls

It's early golf season, and that means many of the top brands are trying to entice you to stock up on golf balls for the months ahead. TaylorMade is one of those brands, offering a special deal on their TP5 and TP5x golf balls.

For a limited time, TaylorMade is offering 4 dozen golf balls for the price of 3 with either the TP5 or TP5x models. They retail for $50 per dozen, so you'll get 4 dozen for $150.

On top of the 4-for-3 deal, TaylorMade is also offering free personalization on the balls. You can get three lines of text with 12 characters each, so you can set up your own personal sayings or whatever you'd like with those 36 characters. You can pick between two fonts and five text colors.

If you're not familiar with TaylorMade's TP5 and TP5x golf balls, these are their flagship golf balls. They are the five-piece tour balls, with the TP5x offering more distance and flying higher, while the TP5 is softer and offers more spin.