TaylorMade Golf signs Sierra Brooks to staff deal

On the verge of starting her professional career, Sierra Brooks has signed an equipment deal to join the TaylorMade Golf staff.

Brooks makes her pro debut this week on the Symtera Tour at the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven, Fla.

The 21-year-old, who finished her collegiate career at the University of Florida, earned her Symetra Tour status by advancing to the LPGA Q-Series last fall. She was the 2019 NCAA Division I women's individual runner-up behind Maria Fassi, and she finished T-10 at the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur.

Brooks will play 14 TaylorMade clubs and use the TP5x ball.

Sierra Brooks: What's in the bag?