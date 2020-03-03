Host course for Hoag Classic qualifier evacuated after wildfire reaches tournament site

The open qualifier for this week's Hoag Classic on PGA Tour Champions was delayed on Tuesday when a wildfire reached the host course's property and forced the event to be evacuated.

Goose Creek Golf Club, which was hosting the field, is in Mira Loma, Calif., approximately an hour inland from Hoag Classic host Newport Beach Country Club.

Former PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel shared footage of the fire at the property.

I thought I’d seen it all on the golf course ⁦@BretBaier⁩ Evacuating the ⁦@PGATOUR⁩ qualifier pic.twitter.com/uosFGL8ABc — Shaun Micheel (@shaunmicheelpga) March 3, 2020

Pretty damn serious fire, hope everyone stays safe. pic.twitter.com/N1PBv5H9X8 — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) March 3, 2020

Only seven players in the field had finished their round before the course was evacuated, with Cliff Kresge leading. The lowest four scores were to play their way into the 78-player field for the Hoag Classic, which starts on Friday.

However, now the event has been cancelled. The first four alternates from the tournament list -- Glen Day, Mark Brooks, Scott Simpson and Larry Mize -- will gain entry to the event.