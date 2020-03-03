Host course for Hoag Classic qualifier evacuated after wildfire reaches tournament site
Champions Tour

Host course for Hoag Classic qualifier evacuated after wildfire reaches tournament site

03/03/2020 at 2:33 pm
Golf News Net


The open qualifier for this week's Hoag Classic on PGA Tour Champions was delayed on Tuesday when a wildfire reached the host course's property and forced the event to be evacuated.

Goose Creek Golf Club, which was hosting the field, is in Mira Loma, Calif., approximately an hour inland from Hoag Classic host Newport Beach Country Club.

Former PGA Championship winner Shaun Micheel shared footage of the fire at the property.

Only seven players in the field had finished their round before the course was evacuated, with Cliff Kresge leading.

The lowest four scores will play their way into the 78-player field for the Hoag Classic, which starts on Friday. It's unclear how long the delay will be and if the event could be completed on Tuesday.

We'll update this story as more becomes available.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.