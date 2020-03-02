Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour Champions wins?

In professional golf, the PGA Tour Champions all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game.
Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career PGA Tour Champions wins, a player needs 20 PGA Tour Champions titles, a staggering figure considering all of those wins are amassed after a player turns 50 years old.
The man with the most career PGA Tour Champions wins, Hale Irwin, has 45 PGA Tour Champions-recognized wins. Bernhard Langer is second-best on that list with 41 wins, including a record 10 senior majors.
Golfers with most career PGA Tour Champions wins
- 1. Hale Irwin -- 45
- 2. Bernhard Langer -- 41
- 3. Lee Trevino -- 29
- 4. Gil Morgan -- 25
- 5. Miller Barber -- 24
- 6. Bob Charles -- 23
- T7. Don January -- 22
- T7. Chi-Chi Rodríguez -- 22
- T9. Jim Colbert -- 20
- T9. Bruce Crampton -- 20
- T11. George Archer -- 19
- T11. Larry Nelson -- 19
- T11. Gary Player -- 19
- T14. Bruce Fleisher -- 18
- T14. Jay Haas -- 18
- T14. Mike Hill -- 18
- T17. Raymond Floyd -- 14
- T17. Dave Stockton -- 14
- T17. Tom Watson -- 14
- T20. Fred Couples -- 13
- T20. Loren Roberts -- 13
- T20. Jim Thorpe -- 13