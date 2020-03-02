Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour Champions wins?
Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour Champions wins?

03/02/2020 at 10:15 am
In professional golf, the PGA Tour Champions all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game.

Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career PGA Tour Champions wins, a player needs 20 PGA Tour Champions titles, a staggering figure considering all of those wins are amassed after a player turns 50 years old.

The man with the most career PGA Tour Champions wins, Hale Irwin, has 45 PGA Tour Champions-recognized wins. Bernhard Langer is second-best on that list with 41 wins, including a record 10 senior majors.

Golfers with most career PGA Tour Champions wins

  • 1. Hale Irwin -- 45
  • 2. Bernhard Langer -- 41
  • 3. Lee Trevino -- 29
  • 4. Gil Morgan -- 25
  • 5. Miller Barber -- 24
  • 6. Bob Charles -- 23
  • T7. Don January -- 22
  • T7. Chi-Chi Rodríguez -- 22
  • T9. Jim Colbert -- 20
  • T9. Bruce Crampton -- 20
  • T11. George Archer -- 19
  • T11. Larry Nelson -- 19
  • T11. Gary Player -- 19
  • T14. Bruce Fleisher -- 18
  • T14. Jay Haas -- 18
  • T14. Mike Hill -- 18
  • T17. Raymond Floyd -- 14
  • T17. Dave Stockton -- 14
  • T17. Tom Watson -- 14
  • T20. Fred Couples -- 13
  • T20. Loren Roberts -- 13
  • T20. Jim Thorpe -- 13

