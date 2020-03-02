Which golfer has the most career PGA Tour Champions wins?

In professional golf, the PGA Tour Champions all-time wins list is a who's who of the best golfers ever to play the game.

Just to get into the top 10 of the list of most career PGA Tour Champions wins, a player needs 20 PGA Tour Champions titles, a staggering figure considering all of those wins are amassed after a player turns 50 years old.

The man with the most career PGA Tour Champions wins, Hale Irwin, has 45 PGA Tour Champions-recognized wins. Bernhard Langer is second-best on that list with 41 wins, including a record 10 senior majors.

Golfers with most career PGA Tour Champions wins