Ecco Golf is bringing back the Street shoe in time for its 10th anniversary

03/02/2020 at 10:13 am
Golf News Net


A decade ago, Fred Couples caught the golf world's attention at the Masters with his unique golf shoes. Now, 10 years after he first donned the Ecco Golf Street shoes, the company is bringing back the original model.

The Ecco Golf Streets were instrumental in launching the hybrid golf shoe category. The street-style shoe has taken on a life of its own since, with more spikeless shoes and more shoes fashioned after shoes worn day-to-day, but Ecco is hoping a limited-run Street will rekindle that original flame.

The 10th anniversary shoes will only be available in the United States, with three available colorways, including the Licorice/Coffee/Fanta combination worn by Couples at the 2010 Masters.

The full-grain nappa leather upper is water resistant with a Hydromax treatment, and it sits on the E-DTS outsole, which has 800 traction angles. A micro-perforated leather lining and leather-lined inlay soles management moisture and cushioning.

The upper and outsole are bonded with Fluidform technology to create a one-piece bond without glue or stitching.

The Ecco Golf Street 10 shoes are now available for $230 per pair in three colorways.

